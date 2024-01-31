January 31, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

UF survey: Floridians show highest consumer confidence in 2 years
Floridians are reach highest consumer confidence level in two years, according to new UF survey.

Drew DixonJanuary 31, 20244min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House, Senate advance budget proposals amid ‘austere’ warning

HeadlinesInfluence

House clears ‘illegal slot machine’ measure, but questions remain about clarity, ‘unintended consequences’

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Joe Biden says he’s decided on response to killing of 3 U.S. troops

Business concept of family economy and expenses. Dollar bills and family sign
'Contrary to expectations, the anticipated recession failed to materialize in 2023.'

Consumer confidence is in full rebound for January and has climbed to its highest level in two years, according to a University of Florida (UF) survey and report completed this week.

The UF Bureau of Economic and Business Research published the results of its study, which shows the consumer sentiment among Floridians increased to 72.8 in January. That’s a notable jump by 3.3 points over the adjusted December consumer sentiment figure of 69.5. More significantly, January’s consumer confidence level is the highest it’s been since 2022.

“The surge in consumer sentiment in January stems from the positive shifts in Floridians’ expectations about the future, especially regarding the national economy. This growing optimism aligns well with the current economic outlook,” said Hector Sandoval, director of the Economic Analysis Program at UF’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research.

A key indicator for consumer sentiment is the perspective of buying big-ticket items, such as appliances and other household items that bring bigger price tags. The UF survey for January showed the sentiment for purchasing those big-ticket goods increased to 64.2 in January, up from 61 in December.

When it comes to perspectives on how their finances will look a year from now, Florida’s sentiment on that element also increased, from 81.6 in December to 85.5 in January. That means more Sunshine State residents are optimistic their personal finances will improve in the next 12 months.

Conversely, Floridians were slightly sour comparing their current finances to 2023. That figure fell from 56.6 in December to 56.2 in January. Many Floridians still see themselves as worse off financially than a year ago.

Still, Sandoval said the growing economic optimism among Floridians is mirroring the national mood, which appears to be growing economically.

“Overall, Floridians start the year with optimism. The increase in consumer confidence, particularly regarding future economic outlooks, indicates robust consumer spending, which will keep the favorable economic outlook in the upcoming months,” said Sandoval.

Ultimately, Sandoval acknowledged that persistent fears in the past two years that an economic recession was on its way for the U.S. simply doesn’t appear to be in the cards, at least for the moment.

“Contrary to expectations, the anticipated recession failed to materialize in 2023. Instead, a remarkably robust labor market, with unemployment at its lowest, boosted consumer spending, contributing significantly to the growth of the economy,” Sandoval said.

“Moreover, inflation has continued to ease in recent months. As a result, the Federal Reserve is poised to consider interest-rate cuts in the year ahead, providing further support to the economy and maintaining the economic expansion through 2024.”

The UF survey was conducted between Jan. 1-29 and tapped 722 Floridians who took the study’s questionnaire. The study was conducted through a combination of online surveys and cellphone outreach.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse clears ‘illegal slot machine’ measure, but questions remain about clarity, ‘unintended consequences’

nextHouse, Senate advance budget proposals amid 'austere' warning

One comment

  • Jojo

    January 31, 2024 at 1:13 pm

    Go bidenomics!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories