February 14, 2024
U.K. online casino ranks Florida 7th most romantic state
Romantic celebration of valentine's day

Celebration with wine and rose
An awful lot of folks were searching for engagement rings.

Florida is the seventh most romantic state in the US., according to a new study from JeffBet, a UK-based online casino.

The company analyzed the number of average monthly Google searches for keywords related to romance, Valentine’s Day and love and ranked states based on the highest number of monthly searches per 100,000 people.

With 1,593 searches per 100,000 people, Florida nabbed the No. 7 spot, just behind Maryland and North Carolina. Massachusetts took top honors, followed by New York, New Jersey and Virginia.

In Florida, the term “Valentine’s Day” was searched 651 times per 100,000 residents, making it the most prevalent search in the state related to Cupid’s holiday. There might be an uptick in wedding proposals on Feb. 14 too, with 234 searches per 100,000 people for “engagement rings.” Netflix and chill seems a distant third, with just 47 searches per 100,000 people for “romantic movies.”

“As Valentine’s Day is drawing closer, it is interesting to discover the states that are deemed the most romantic; with each state’s most frequently searched term being the upcoming special day, it’s clear that people are excited to celebrate their love. Not to mention, with there being high Google searches for ‘engagement rings’ in many of the ranking states, perhaps loved ones are preparing to propose in the run-up to Valentine’s Day, or even on the day itself,” wrote a JeffBet spokesperson.

The top romantic state in the union, Massachusetts, also had a significant number of people searching for engagement rings ahead of Valentine’s Day, at 269 per 100,000 people. “Florists near me” was also a popular search, with 179 per 100,000 individuals.

Likewise, New York had increased search activity for engagement rings and florists. Virginia, in fourth place, got a little more specific with 62 searches per 100,000 people for “roses near me.”

North Carolinians seem to like dining, with “romantic restaurants” making its list of top searches. Maryland lovebirds are looking to fly the coop, with 32 searches per 100,000 people for “romantic getaways.”

All of the top 10 states led searches related to the holiday directly, with searches for “Valentine’s Day.”

Behind Florida in the ranking are Georgia, Connecticut and Colorado.

In addition to the top searched terms, the analysis also included things like heart jewelry, at-home date night ideas, romance books, date ideas, date night and more.

JeffBet utilized Google Keyword Planner to obtain search volumes.

