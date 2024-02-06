Ron DeSantis’ ‘sole focus’ is on governing for the next 3 years

Gov. Ron DeSantis claims his “sole focus” is on governing for the next three years, in comments intended to quell speculation about his political future.

In Orange City, the state’s chief executive said “we have a very important, good, consequential job that we have for three years.”

“You know, we’ve not been doing any campaigning. I mean, we’ve probably done more than any governor in the country just in the last couple of weeks and that’s, I think that’s what people expect,” DeSantis said Tuesday.

“We probably got more done than (any Governor) has ever been able to do in 2023. And we’re going to do a lot, you know, in these next three years, for sure. So, we’re excited about that.”

DeSantis’ comments come amid ongoing speculation that he may be eyeing another run for the White House, with some even suggesting that his continued comments on the situation in Washington suggest a shadow campaign is ongoing in case of a Donald Trump collapse.

Regarding a future run, DeSantis said last month that he will “see what the future holds.”

“Most of the people that supported me, whether activists, whether volunteers, whether fundraisers, you know, they’re all on board, you know, for what the future holds. So we’ll be active,” DeSantis promised. “We’ll be exercising leadership down here in Florida and holding down the fort for freedom. And so we’ll see what the future holds.”