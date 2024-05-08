Another donor ponies up big for hunting and fishing rights ballot initaitve

The ballot initiative to preserve hunting and fishing in the state is getting more help this week.

The International Order of T. Roosevelt’s affiliated “T. Roosevelt Action” political committee is pouring a quarter-million dollars into Amendment 2 in November.

“We are thrilled to announce a contribution of $250,000 to the ‘Yes on 2!’ Committee in Florida, advocating for the passage of the constitutional right to fish and hunt amendment,” said Luke Hilgemann, CEO of T. Roosevelt Action and national chair of Yes on 2.

“At T. Roosevelt Action, we are proud to take a leadership role in this crucial effort, demonstrating our commitment to forever protect the cherished fishing, hunting, and conservation traditions in Florida for all to enjoy.”

“Luke and the team at T. Roosevelt Action have been tremendous partners in the fight to preserve our rights,” added Yes on 2 Campaign Chairman Joshua Kellam. “We are incredibly grateful for Luke’s commitment to our conservation efforts here in Florida and across the country.”

The language, which must be approved by at least 60% of voters, proposes to “preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.”

Other donors have made notable contributions this month, including Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who poured in $100,000 of his own money.