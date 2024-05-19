May 19, 2024
What we’ve learned so far in the Trump hush money trial and what to watch for as it wraps up

Associated PressMay 19, 202415min5

NEW YORK (AP) — Testimony in the hush money trial of Donald Trump is set to conclude in the coming days, putting the landmark case on track for jury deliberations that will determine whether it ends in a mistrial, an acquittal — or the first-ever felony conviction of a former American president.

Jurors over the course of a month have heard testimony about sex and bookkeeping, tabloid journalism and presidential politics. Their task ahead will be to decide whether prosecutors who have charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records have proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Here’s a look at what the two sides have argued, who has been missing from the case, what to listen for in the final days and what prosecutors will have to prove to secure a conviction.

THE PROSECUTION’S CASE

Through witnesses including a porn actor, a veteran tabloid publisher and longtime Trump aides, the prosecution aimed to link the presumptive Republican nominee for the White House this year to a hush money scheme during the 2016 presidential campaign that resulted in the filing of phony business records to mask the alleged conspiracy.

Jurors heard testimony that two women and a doorman were paid tens of thousands of dollars to keep quiet during that campaign about stories that, had they emerged, could have embarrassed Trump. Jurors heard claims of sex, saw copies of texts, emails and checks and listened to a secret recording in which Trump and his then-lawyer can be heard discussing a plan to buy the silence of a Playboy model.

One witness, David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer and a longtime Trump friend, testified that he had agreed to be the “eyes and ears” of the Trump campaign by alerting it to any negative stories about him.

Actor Stormy Daniels told jurors, in occasionally graphic terms, about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in 2006; he denies the whole thing. She described being offered $130,000 by Trump’s then-lawyer and personal fixer, Michael Cohen, to remain silent after she said she was looking for ways to sell the story and get it out there.

Associated Press

5 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 19, 2024 at 10:09 am

    No matter how well deserved one might be, I just don’t see a “guilty” verdict coming from this endeavor.

    The key witness against Trump is, as a guy from Trump’s circle, every bit as skeezy as Trump. Nobody can believe a word Cohen says even if he somehow is not lying.

    Reply

  • My Take

    May 19, 2024 at 10:16 am

    Guilty as sin.
    But it may be an OJ ending.

    Reply

    • Dont Say FLA

      May 19, 2024 at 10:37 am

      Probably so but Trump’s official OJ ending at least won’t be as many years off as OJ’s recent ending was.

      Which is a Fine reason not to give elderlies so much power. IF they get busted for nonsense, they can legaleze it till they croak and never pay any price beyond attorneys fees but it seems they can just con folks into paying their attorney fees, resulting in them paying zero price themselves for anything untoward they might have got up to.

      Presidents have to be at least 35 years old to avoid the ignorance of youth. How about a max age of 65 years old for any candidate going into a first term so as to avoid the now-obvious immunity of very old age?

      Also how about a max length for any state of Presidential Candidacy? Max length one year? That way we wouldn’t have folks proclaiming 3 years of candidacy as a cloak of defense against prosecution of misdeeds in any one-term Presidencies to come which are so bad and so corrupt the voters chose not to re-elect?

      Reply

      • Dont Say FLA

        May 19, 2024 at 10:59 am

        Actually rather than max age of 65, index the max age going into a first term based on social security eligibility age.

        That way some party wants to run an 80 year old, first they gotta increase social security age to 80, and as long as that would take to accomplish, the 80 year old candidate would be expired by the time the SS age could be changed to 80.

        Also if a human’s age becomes unimportant due to some scientific method invented that predicts remaining years, then if social security revamps to key off that calculation versus plain dumb age, so would the President max “age” requirement. Rather than saying you could only be 67 years old, we could say you “you require 25 years of life with a correctly functioning brain” going into a first term.

        Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    May 19, 2024 at 11:29 am

    The defendant is also the first candidate for president in decades to refuse to release his tax returns. He is a scumbag deluxe. The trial won’t matter, evangelical voters love a good whoremonger. The rednecks are all jealous they don’t have that kind of money to burn and there aren’t any doormen at the trailer park to bribe anyway.

    Trump will pick up a few votes based on his chutzpah.

    Reply

