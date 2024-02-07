Personnel note: Sal Nuzzo leaving JMI for Consumers Defense

After 10 years at The James Madison Institute, Senior Vice President Sal Nuzzo is leaving the conservative think tank to serve as Executive Director of Consumers Defense, effective March 1.

“Sal has been pivotal in our development over the past ten years, and we would not be where we are without him,” said JMI President and CEO Dr. Robert McClure.

“He has been a tireless advocate for exporting Florida’s success story across the county. A relentless, dedicated and happy warrior, he will go anywhere, talk with anyone, and he answers the phone no matter who is on the other line. I am thankful for all the work he has put into making JMI so influential. I look forward to watching him continue to achieve success for the movement.”

JMI noted Nuzzo’s recognition from state leaders during his 10-year tenure. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to Florida’s Government Efficiency Task Force, former Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller added him to the State Health Care Policy Advisory Council, and the American Legislative Exchange Council picked him to chair its Communications and Technology Task Force.

Nuzzo also serves as the Florida lead for Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform state coalitions. His writing has been published in The Wall Street Journal, National Review, The Hill and Newsweek, and he also serves as a member of several policy work groups that advise Congressional and White House leaders of both parties.

“Sal is one of the most talented, thoughtful, and motivated people in the process. He is a dedicated leader, but more importantly he is a kind person. He ignores the fact that there is an aisle and works with anyone to achieve a common goal. Our offices have shared a wall for seven years. We spend the days yelling back and forth talking with each other. And although he is very loud and very Italian, I will miss days spent in the office with Sal,” said JMI Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs Logan Padgett.

“He has been a source of encouragement, a listener, an advocate, a cheerleader for my and other’s success. I am not only thankful to have worked alongside him, but I am honored to call him a friend and mentor. His departure from JMI is the definition of bittersweet. I am truly excited for him and proud of him.”

He now heads to Consumers Defense, a national policy and advocacy nonprofit arm of Consumers’ Research that combats “radical leftism,” with a heavy focus on fighting environmental, social and corporate governance policies as well as so-called “woke corporatism.” He’ll begin his new role on March 1 and will continue to be based in Tallahassee while working throughout the country.

“It has been the honor of my professional life to have served alongside Bob and the team at JMI. Over the years I have been here, I have seen staff members (young and not-so-young) develop their skills, evolve into truly remarkable professionals, and accomplish things we never dreamed possible. That is a testament to each and every one of them. I was incredibly blessed to see it all take place and play a tiny role,” Nuzzo said.

“I have no doubt JMI will continue to succeed in the years ahead and have nothing but the greatest wishes for the team. I am thrilled to take on this new adventure, and know that while I am leaving the organization, I won’t be going away. I truly look forward to continuing my efforts and work both in Florida and across the country as the battle for the future of the Republic continues.”