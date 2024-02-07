Bill protecting Confederate, other monuments on wobbly ground in Senate

Following a heated debate in a Senate committee, legislation to prohibit local governments from dismantling monuments to Confederates, the Confederacy and other historical markers is on shaky ground in the Senate.

The bill (SB 1122) passed through the Senate Community Affairs Committee. But Democrats on the panel walked out before the vote, after some members of the public who spoke in support of the bill said the bill was needed to protect “White society” from a culture war.

“I’ve spoken to all of them,” said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican, referring to the Democrats on the committee. “They were not upset about the bill. They were upset about the abhorrent behavior of some public members who testified. That’s what they were upset about, and they have every reason to be upset.”

The bill has passed through two committees and has one more stop, in Senate Fiscal Policy, before making it to the Senate floor. But Passidomo said she’s unsure whether it will make it that far.

“There are problems with the bill,” Passidomo said. “More than that, there are problems with the perceptions among our caucus, on all sides. So I’m going to take that into consideration. I’m not going to bring a bill to the floor that is so abhorrent to everybody.”

All local government ordinances relating to the removal of monuments, statues and historic markers would be voided by the bill, and local government officials who violate the law would be fined $1,000. The measure also allows any group involved with designing or putting up a monument, or any person “regularly using the monument or memorial for remembrance” to sue for up to $100,000 in damages if the monument is removed.

“Tonight, Florida Senate Democrats stood up against racism and hate,” the Senate Democrats posted on X to explain the walkout. “‘Preserving history’ should never come at the expense of Black Floridians. We are proud to defend our values, but deeply saddened by the disgusting and dangerous displays tonight in the Florida Capitol.”

The sponsor of the bill, GOP Sen. Jonathan Martin of Fort Myers, has defended the measure, noting it applies to all monuments, not just those honoring the Confederacy — a group of rebels who tried to secede from the United States to preserve the enslavement of African Americans. Martin said he disavowed the comments from supporters of the bill Tuesday who expressed support for White supremacy, but said local governments shouldn’t be removing monuments.