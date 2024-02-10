House mulls proposal to teach Florida kindergarteners about Communism

A legislative committee will probe a proposal to have students learn about the political theory of communism and some of its more adverse consequences throughout history.

Tuesday’s PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee will mull Rep. Chuck Brannan’s HB 1349, which would compel schools to start teaching the “History of Communism” in grades K-12.

The lessons are intended to be “age and developmentally appropriate,” and it would indeed be interesting to see how teachers of young students deal with such heady topics as the history of Communism in the U.S., foreign “atrocities” driven by Communism, “cultural Marxism” and other so-called “lineages” of “Communist thought,” the events of the Chinese “Cultural Revolution,” Cuban Communism, and the “economic, industrial, and political events that preceded and anticipated Communist revolutions.”

The bill would also require a Communism Education Task Force to be appointed by August 2024, just one month after the bill’s contemplated effective date. That panel would help to craft this curriculum.

The bill analysis notes that current Department of Education standards don’t teach about Communism before 6th grade, something this legislation would change.

If this legislation advances, it has one more committee stop. A similar bill that focuses on the task force element is moving in the Senate committee process also.