February 10, 2024
House mulls proposal to teach Florida kindergarteners about Communism
FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 1, 1995 file photo, Cuban President Fidel Castro stands on the Great Wall of China, 70 kilometers (44 miles) north of Beijing. Castro, who led a rebel army to victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half century rule, died at age 90 on Friday, Nov 25, 2016. Viewed from the world’s largest communist country, Castro’s death is a reminder of how the communist axis has changed beyond recognition since the ideologically charged era when the bearded revolutionary cut a dashing figure on the world stage alongside leaders like Mao Zedong. (AP Photo/Greg Baker, File)

A.G. Gancarski

Fidel Castro
'Atrocities' and 'cultural Marxism' are among the topics, but lessons would have to be 'developmentally appropriate.'

A legislative committee will probe a proposal to have students learn about the political theory of communism and some of its more adverse consequences throughout history.

Tuesday’s PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee will mull Rep. Chuck Brannan’s HB 1349, which would compel schools to start teaching the “History of Communism” in grades K-12.

The lessons are intended to be “age and developmentally appropriate,” and it would indeed be interesting to see how teachers of young students deal with such heady topics as the history of Communism in the U.S., foreign “atrocities” driven by Communism, “cultural Marxism” and other so-called “lineages” of “Communist thought,” the events of the Chinese “Cultural Revolution,” Cuban Communism, and the “economic, industrial, and political events that preceded and anticipated Communist revolutions.”

The bill would also require a Communism Education Task Force to be appointed by August 2024, just one month after the bill’s contemplated effective date. That panel would help to craft this curriculum.

The bill analysis notes that current Department of Education standards don’t teach about Communism before 6th grade, something this legislation would change.

If this legislation advances, it has one more committee stop. A similar bill that focuses on the task force element is moving in the Senate committee process also.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Shelby justice

    February 10, 2024 at 10:11 am

    We need to completely dismantle education as it is taught now. First of all, we need textbooks rewritten. In the next few months people are going to be shocked as to what is truth. I remember as a kindergarten child, being told to get under our desks as a drill preparing for Russia to nuke us. That was in the 50’s. Never ever did our schools have fire drills, it was only drills to teach us about bad people. Right now, I will take Putin over Biden and his entire cabinet. Now we have young people brainwashed by the college system.

    Reply

    • Ron Forrest Ron

      February 10, 2024 at 10:42 am

      What are colleges brainwashing kids into believing? And is that all colleges, public, private, and christian? Who coordinates the brainwashing? Most regents are just failed politicians, so they’re not very good at playing well with others. For example Flop Gov Rhonda will be in Florida’s college system in 3 years. Just watch..

      Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    February 10, 2024 at 10:35 am

    Teaching the truth about the downsides of Communism would be fine just as long a equal time is given to the downsides of Capitalism and other isms that haven’t worked out as well as promised.

    And make sure to teach the unifying feature in all their failures: Gre3dy rich ice holes abuse the system to make themselves richer while simultaneously making others poorer.

    Sooner or later the poors will rise up against their oppressors. MAGAs are on the “rise up” track, but they don’t yet know who their oppressors are, having been convinced it’s immigrants oppressing them. But immigrants are just other poors.

    Immigrants are even poorer than MAGAs, at least upon arrival to USA, but most of them make something of themselves rather than sitting and watching the TV tell them who to blame for the meezerable lives they’ve created for themselves.

    And then there’s this one guy suggesting that immigrants with backpacks should be sh0t d3ad due to having a backpack, never mind that anybody hiking 100s or 1000s of miles is definitely going to be carrying their camping supplies in a backpack.

    Reply

