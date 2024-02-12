Marco Rubio rips Joe Biden for ‘undermining’ Benjamin Netanyahu with bad words, temper tantrums

Florida’s senior Senator argues the President has a potty mouth, and that he’s putting it to use against a man he frames as a key American ally in the pursuit of a bloc of “antisemitic” votes in the Democratic Party.

“Joe Biden is using all kinds of profanity and temper tantrums and leaking it to the press to go after Benjamin Netanyahu,” said Marco Rubio on the Fox Business Network.

Rubio said that “even as the Israelis and Israel is fighting for its very existence, you have an administration that’s going out there and openly saying that they’ve gone over the top, that he hates Netanyahu, that, you know, we don’t like the way you’re conducting your operation. He’s actively in a time of war, undermining an ally, undermining a country and he’s doing it to appease the radical antisemitic element of his base that exists.”

Per the Times of Israel, the President has called the Israeli Prime Minister an “asshole,” amid other choice words amid disagreements with strategy in the ongoing war with Hamas.

Rubio claims that the Biden administration fears losing “pro-Palestinian” votes in Michigan this year, with emissaries meeting with “antisemites” because “political people” said the White House was “in trouble” amid Biden’s re-election bid.

“We have an element of our base that’s really angry at us and is not going to vote for us. And so we need to put stuff out there to show that we’re not 100% on Israel’s side,” Rubio said, attempting to articulate what he sees as Biden’s calculus.

“And so you start seeing the leaks that he hung up on Netanyahu, that he swore at him. You see this memo last week that comes out from the State Department about how we’re not going to give aid to countries that target civilians, which Israel is not targeting civilians. Unfortunately, in war, civilians are caught in the way.”