Marco Rubio says Democrats rely on ‘antisemitic’ votes

During a radio interview Friday, Marco Rubio held forth about how the Democratic coalition is being tested by Israel’s war with Hamas, especially given his belief that a large part of the Democratic base doesn’t like Jewish people.

The Senator told Guy Benson that Democrats “are basically admitting we have an element of our activist base that are antisemites and hate Israel, that we can’t win Michigan without their votes. It’s not just damaging for the Democratic Party. It’s damaging for the country to know that there are elements like this in our country.”

The Senator then contended that people on student visas are “calling for intifada and attacking Jews, sometimes physically, or at least threatening to attack them.”

“And we don’t revoke their visas. We can, but they won’t do it. And they won’t do it because they want their votes. That’s part of their base,” Rubio said. “That’s a problem the Democratic Party is going to have to confront. There is an antisemitic element of their voting base and their activist base, without whom they can’t win. They have to figure out a way to appease them. You’re starting to see it seep into how they talk about Israel and even our policies.”

The Senator painted a picture of President Joe Biden being beset by the loudest, most extreme voices in his party.

“What’s happening is, his campaign people are coming in and saying: ‘Sir, we have all these Arab activists in Michigan, a state you need to win, and they’re very upset, and they’re going to vote against you, and they’re calling you Genocide Joe, so we have to continue to be supportive of Israel for one part of our base, but we also have to appease these radicals who support Hezbollah and Hamas and Israel. We can’t win without their votes.’”

Those political considerations drive policy chaos, Rubio went on to add.

“So what has he done? It started with the leak that he was on the phone with Netanyahu when he hung up on him out of frustration. Then came the leak last week that they’re working on mandating or proposing some two-state solution, which is a complete fantasy, because who would run that? A terrorist organization that wants a one-state solution: them and no Jews, from the river to the sea. Then yesterday, they deployed their key aides from the White House to Michigan, and they met with some of these activists, including people who not only openly support Hamas and Hezbollah, but are on record repeatedly saying that the U.S. government is controlled by Zionist, Jewish money.”