Marco Rubio says Democrats rely on ‘antisemitic’ votes

During a radio interview Friday, Marco Rubio held forth about how the Democratic coalition is being tested by Israel’s war with Hamas, especially given his belief that a large part of the Democratic base doesn’t like Jewish people.
The Senator told Guy Benson that Democrats “are basically admitting we have an element of our activist base that are antisemites and hate Israel, that we can’t win Michigan without their votes. It’s not just damaging for the Democratic Party. It’s damaging for the country to know that there are elements like this in our country.”
The Senator then contended that people on student visas are “calling for intifada and attacking Jews, sometimes physically, or at least threatening to attack them.”
“And we don’t revoke their visas. We can, but they won’t do it. And they won’t do it because they want their votes. That’s part of their base,” Rubio said. “That’s a problem the Democratic Party is going to have to confront. There is an antisemitic element of their voting base and their activist base, without whom they can’t win. They have to figure out a way to appease them. You’re starting to see it seep into how they talk about Israel and even our policies.”
The Senator painted a picture of President Joe Biden being beset by the loudest, most extreme voices in his party.
“What’s happening is, his campaign people are coming in and saying: ‘Sir, we have all these Arab activists in Michigan, a state you need to win, and they’re very upset, and they’re going to vote against you, and they’re calling you Genocide Joe, so we have to continue to be supportive of Israel for one part of our base, but we also have to appease these radicals who support Hezbollah and Hamas and Israel. We can’t win without their votes.’”
Those political considerations drive policy chaos, Rubio went on to add.
“So what has he done? It started with the leak that he was on the phone with Netanyahu when he hung up on him out of frustration. Then came the leak last week that they’re working on mandating or proposing some two-state solution, which is a complete fantasy, because who would run that? A terrorist organization that wants a one-state solution: them and no Jews, from the river to the sea. Then yesterday, they deployed their key aides from the White House to Michigan, and they met with some of these activists, including people who not only openly support Hamas and Hezbollah, but are on record repeatedly saying that the U.S. government is controlled by Zionist, Jewish money.”
Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American
February 10, 2024 at 3:00 pm
Rubio is only 1/2 correct.
Its more than a large part of Demoncrats that “DONT LIKE JEWISH PEOPLE”.
PREACH ON EARL”.
“I WILL PREACH ON”, said Earl.
Its not a LARGE PART OF DEMONCRATS THAT DONT LIKE ALL OF THE JEWISH PEOPLE ….. ITS 100% of all Demoncrats that HATE JEWISH PEOPLE IN THE NATION OF ISREAL.
America, somehow all the Jews in America have a better than thou complex and have come to hate all the Jews in Isreal. This 100% Fact is supported by the fact that All American Jews worship with their fellow Demoncrats at the alter of “We Hate Isrealies” ….. Yeah I, Earl Pitts American, know it sounds crazey but all Jews in America hate all Jews in Isreal and want them pushed from the river to the sea.
American Jews that are still Demoncrats are a strange and disrespectful group of Demons indeed.
AND NOW YOU KNOW THE REST OF THE STORY:
Earl Pitts American
Steven Kirn
February 10, 2024 at 3:01 pm
I find his remarks offensive. My wife’s family came to the US from Lebanon and still has relatives there. They/we are horrified at the loss of life on both sides, but especially by the disproportionate Palestinian loss. And now Israel tells those remaining in South Gaza to go…where? This must end! Now!
Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American
February 10, 2024 at 3:39 pm
Thank you Steven,
The people you speak of have been radicalized by the Iranian proxy HAMAS to the point that none of the surrounding Nations will allow them in their countries. So I understand your delima.
The only place on planet they may find a symbolance of sanctuary is in the Rouge Nation of Iran.
Even if Iran makes slave labor out of them as China has done with its problem citizens its still better than being dead.
Those, Steven, sadly are their only 2 choices.
Sorry to have to be so brutally honest with you Steven. There is no ficticnal Land of Milk and Honey on the planet which will allow entry of those you speak of without being forced into accepting them. Iran is responsable for creating them Iran will be forced into dealing with them.
But now you have been told the truth that you already knew was the answer before you even asked the question.
Please come to me, Earl Pitts American, if you ever need a truthfull answer to any of lifes other perplexing questions.
Earl Pitts “Mid-East Expert” American
MH/Duuuval
February 10, 2024 at 3:43 pm
Rubio has moved from his historical smugness to full-time fear-mongering and pandering. (What hasn’t changed is his proclivity for spinning yarns and his love match with firearms extremists.)