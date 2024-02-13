Personnel note: LPAC announces new Interim Director, Communications Director

Former state Senate candidate Janelle Perez has been tapped as Interim Director at LPAC, a national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ women and nonbinary people to public office.

Perez was endorsed by LPAC when she appeared on Miami-Dade ballots as the 2022 Democratic nominee for Senate District 38. Though Perez lost to Republican state Sen. Alexis Calatayud on Election Day, she later joined the LPAC Board of Directors and was elected as Vice Chair last year.

“LPAC was the first endorsement I received in 2022 when I ran for the Florida State Senate, and their commitment to my candidacy never wavered. I was proud to join the LPAC Board of Directors in 2023 and honored when my fellow Board Members elected me Vice Chair later that year. I am now delighted to have the opportunity to serve LPAC in a new capacity as Interim Executive Director, in what is certain to be a vital election year for our entire community,” said Perez, a small business owner and the daughter of Cuban exiles.

“Living in Florida with my wife and children, I have witnessed firsthand how a lack of representation can result in some of the most radical anti-LGBTQ and anti-women policies in the country. Now more than ever, LPAC must play an essential role in ensuring that our LGBTQ community has a seat at the table where these decisions are made. I look forward to leading Team LPAC to elect a history-making cohort of LGBTQ women and nonbinary people up and down the ballot this year.”

LPAC also announced that it is hiring Karol Molinares as Communications Director. A native Venezuelan who grew up in South Florida, Molinares has more than 10 years of experience working in political communications, including work related to the state Legislature and statewide campaigns.

Notably, the Florida State alumna played a pivotal role in former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s administration. She most recently served as the Communications Director for Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson.

“We’re thrilled that Janelle has stepped into this role in such a critical political year for the LGBTQ community. Her experience as an LPAC-endorsed candidate gives her unique insight into LPAC’s candidate support and opportunities to expand the impact of our work,” LPAC Board of Directors Chair Shari Weiner said.