February 13, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Mary Thomas lands exec role at Job Creators Network
Mary Thomas is up for a Pinellas-Pasco judgeship.

Drew WilsonFebruary 13, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Personnel note: LPAC announces new Interim Director, Communications Director

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.13.24

APoliticalHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis honors fallen FHP Trooper Zachary Fink

Mary Thomas
'Mary’s credentials, experience, and connections will be invaluable to growing JCN’s scope and influence in the years ahead.'

Job Creators Network (JCN) is hiring Donald Trump administration alumna Mary Thomas as its Chief Strategic Growth Officer.

“Mary’s credentials, experience, and connections will be invaluable to growing JCN’s scope and influence in the years ahead. Mary provides JCN with powerful ammunition to fight back against the growing war on small businesses. On behalf of everyone at JCN, I’m proud to welcome Mary to the team,” said JCN President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz.

JCN touted Thomas’ two decades of experience in working conservative politics and advocating for pro-business policies. JCN said she will work to grow the organization and expand its reach while amplifying its role as “America’s small business megaphone.”

Thomas is the former Executive Director of Strategic Development of the America First Legal Foundation and previously worked as the Executive Director at the Club for Growth Foundation. She also served as the Political Director of CatholicVote.

During Trump’s presidency, Thomas was a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the U.S. Department of Justice, where she rose to become the highest-ranking female litigator appointee. She also served as an attorney and adviser under then-Gov. Rick Scott.

She holds a law degree from Florida State University and a master of laws degree from the University of Miami.

Thomas said, “Having lived the American dream, thanks to my own family’s entrepreneurial spirit, I have dedicated my career to defending that dream from government overreach. The opportunity to continue my work at Job Creators Network is very meaningful to me, and I look forward to being a strong voice and relentless advocate on behalf of the true job creators of America.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: LPAC announces new Interim Director, Communications Director

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories