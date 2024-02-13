Personnel note: Mary Thomas lands exec role at Job Creators Network

Job Creators Network (JCN) is hiring Donald Trump administration alumna Mary Thomas as its Chief Strategic Growth Officer.

“Mary’s credentials, experience, and connections will be invaluable to growing JCN’s scope and influence in the years ahead. Mary provides JCN with powerful ammunition to fight back against the growing war on small businesses. On behalf of everyone at JCN, I’m proud to welcome Mary to the team,” said JCN President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz.

JCN touted Thomas’ two decades of experience in working conservative politics and advocating for pro-business policies. JCN said she will work to grow the organization and expand its reach while amplifying its role as “America’s small business megaphone.”

Thomas is the former Executive Director of Strategic Development of the America First Legal Foundation and previously worked as the Executive Director at the Club for Growth Foundation. She also served as the Political Director of CatholicVote.

During Trump’s presidency, Thomas was a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the U.S. Department of Justice, where she rose to become the highest-ranking female litigator appointee. She also served as an attorney and adviser under then-Gov. Rick Scott.

She holds a law degree from Florida State University and a master of laws degree from the University of Miami.

Thomas said, “Having lived the American dream, thanks to my own family’s entrepreneurial spirit, I have dedicated my career to defending that dream from government overreach. The opportunity to continue my work at Job Creators Network is very meaningful to me, and I look forward to being a strong voice and relentless advocate on behalf of the true job creators of America.”