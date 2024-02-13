February 13, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

State employees could get free skin cancer screenings
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/5/23-Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, chairs the Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Christine Jordan SextonFebruary 13, 20244min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

House GOP will try again to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas after failing once. But outcome is still uncertain

HeadlinesInfluence

Protections from political party switches at the DMV head to final House committee

APoliticalHeadlines

Fresh roses wither and die, but Florida-grown plants are a longer-lasting token for Valentine’s Day

FLAPOL010523CH016
The estimated new cases of melanoma skin cancer for 2023 was 9,640; 680 individuals were projected to die.

Employees covered by the state group health insurance plan will have free access to annual skin cancer screenings effective July 1 under bills that are moving through the Legislature.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government unanimously approved SB 56. That sends the bill, filed by Sen. Gayle Harrell, to its last stop at the Senate Appropriations Committee. HB 241 is the companion measure and it’s identical to the Senate bill. The House measure has cleared two committees and next heads to the Health & Human Services Committee

The Division of State Group Insurance within the Department of Management Services (DMS) estimates the bills would result in an annual increase of $416,5031 to the state employee group health plan.

But as initially filed, the measures would have cost much more. The original bills would have required all individual health insurers, all group, blanket and franchise health insurers, and all health maintenance organizations (HMOs) to cover and pay for annual skin cancer screenings performed by a Florida licensed dermatologist. Estimates put the potential cost impact as high as $16 million.

Because the bills would have altered the mandated benefits and would have impacted so-called Obamacare plans, the state would be required to absorb the costs, not the insurance industry or the insured.

Harrell, though, said the mandate is a cost saver, not a cost driver, noting that some melanomas can cost upward of $500,000 to treat if not detected early.

A legislative staff analysis underscores her point. According to a legislative staff analysis, in 2018 four of the five cities in the U.S. with the highest skin cancer prevalence rates were found in Florida: Sarasota-Bradenton (10%), Fort Pierce-Port St. Lucie (9.5%), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton (9.5%), and Melbourne-Titusville-Palm Bay (8.6 %)

“What we are doing here is going to prove a point, especially melanoma. The long-term consequences, fiscal, are huge when treating it,” she said. “This is a fiscal impact on the state group insurance plan but in the long run, we’re going to show it’s going to save money and it’s going to save lives.”

The bill requires that the annual exam be conducted by either a dermatologist or an advanced practice registered nurse who is under the supervision of a dermatologist. Moreover, the bill prohibits all contracted state group health insurance plans or HMOs from bundling payment for a skin cancer screening with any other procedure or service.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis uses toothpaste to illustrate retail theft crisis, endorse tougher penalties

nextBill with more ‘hoops’ for unemployment benefits advances in House

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories