February 13, 2024
Citrus County blocks stop-work order in Inverness development before it starts

iv4 house
'Due to this conflict, I am unable to carry out your directive.'

A plan to stop all construction in an Inverness development plagued with road and drainage problems has died before it started.

Citrus County Commissioners voted a week ago to halt activity on 90 active building permits in Inverness Villages 4 in hopes of encouraging principles to negotiate a solution.

County Administrator Steve Howard later told Commissioners state law says an unlicensed person cannot direct licensed building officials to take action on permits.

In an email to Commissioners, Howard wrote: “It was brought to my attention yesterday from the County’s licensed building code administrator ‘building official’ that the decision the Board of County Commissioners made conflicted with Florida Statutes. My duty as County Administrator is to carry out the directives and policies of the board of county commissioners and ensure they are faithfully executed. Due to this conflict, I am unable to carry out your directive.”

Board Chairman Holly Davis, who has spearheaded efforts to hold Inverness Villages 4 principals accountable, had recommended a stop-work order on active permits under Van Der Valk Construction, the IV 4 home builder.

The county already has a nearly one-year moratorium in place to prevent the nondeveloper, Anton Van Usen, from building home in low-lying lots that could be used for drainage.

Two state agencies, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and the Florida Wildlife Commission, have actions against Van Der Valk and Van Usen. DEP is asking a judge for an injunction to stop construction until wetlands-discharge permits are in place.

Davis recommended the county stop all work, including homes under construction under valid permits. Commissioners heard last week from Van Der Valk customers who said they shouldn’t be punished because of issues unrelated to their homes being built.

Inverness attorney Bill Grant, who said he represents some of the IV 4 homeowners, told Commissioners they have the authority to stop work on active permits.

County Attorney Denise Dymond Lyn had a different take.

“I don’t know why Mr. Grant said that. I don’t agree with him,” she said.

Davis didn’t ask Lyn for her opinion on the legality of a stop-work order. Commissioner Diana Finegan did, and Lyn reiterated that the county had no authority to do that.

Lyn also cautioned Commissioners to “be careful what you say” after receiving a letter from Van Der Valk attorney Kevin Dixon that alluded to public comments from Commissioners about Van Usen and Van Der Valk.

“At least one Commissioner has referred to Van Der Valk as a criminal turtle killer who should be in jail,” Dixon’s letter states. “I hope the Commissioners know there is no absolute immunity from these types of defamatory comments.”

