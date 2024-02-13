Siding with smugglers? Lincoln Project founder says it’s Donald Trump compromising border security

The Lincoln Project running ads in the Mar-a-Lago market seems to be having its desired effect: driving Donald Trump crazy.

After the Never Trumper group ran its latest ad last week only in South Florida and South Carolina, where a Republican Presidential Primary contest is unfolding between Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. The spot asserted that congressional Republicans and Trump were opposed to a border security deal for purely political reasons.

The former President responded to a new television ad by calling The Lincoln Project team names.

“The perverts at the Failed Lincoln Project, who I was told were left leaning RINOS that had lost their way and almost all of their financial support, just did an ad showing a grassy, calm, and peaceful Southern Border, not an Illegal Migrant in sight, explaining what a great job Crooked Joe Biden did in dealing with what has become just one of many Biden inspired, Country threatening, problems facing the United States today,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“They didn’t happen to mention anything about the 18,000,000 Illegal Aliens that will have invaded our Country, many from prisons and mental institutions, by the end of the failed Biden Administration. Nor did they talk about the drugs pouring into the USA in amounts so large that no one, just three years ago, would have thought it possible. Watch what happens to these Failed Lincoln Project screwballs!”

The ad suggests Biden, despite heavy fire from Republicans on the issue, has done more to curb criminal activity at the border than Trump during his first term in office.

“Donald Trump has ordered Republicans to block the toughest immigration bill in decades,” the latest ad states. “For all their tough talk, their solution is to do nothing. Because Donald Trump needs chaos to win.”

For their part, Lincoln Project organizers welcomed any sign the ad got under Trump’s skin.

Rick Wilson, a former GOP political consultant and Lincoln Project co-founder, posted his own video on YouTube responding to Trump’s gripes.

“Donald, listen,” Wilson said. “Let me help you out. The ad you’re bitching about, the ad you’re complaining about, it’s because you’re on the side of the cartels, the coyotes, the sex traffickers, the fentanyl smugglers. You’re on their side, Donald. You are the one stopping the border from being secure.”

