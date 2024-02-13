Florida Atlantic poll shows Donald Trump leading Nikki Haley by 42 in South Carolina

With Gov. Ron DeSantis out of the Republican presidential race, Primary battles around the country are Donald Trump’s to lose.

This is particularly true in South Carolina, where a survey shows former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley barely has a third of Trump’s backing among 402 voters expected to vote in the Feb. 24 Presidential Primary.

Trump has 65% in the survey by the FAU Political Communication and Public Opinion Research Lab (PolCom Lab) and Mainstreet Research, with Haley at 23%.

“Trump looks very strong in South Carolina, leading Haley handily and holding a wide advantage over Biden in a potential general election matchup,” said Kevin Wagner, Co-Director of FAU’s PolCom Lab and professor of political science. “Trump’s dominance here sets the stage for a decisive victory in the first in the south primary, while confirming South Carolina’s status as a solid red state in the 2024 general election.”

Haley has 67% support with Democrats intending to crossover and vote Republican as a protest against Trump, but this pollster sees that cohort as being less than 10% of the total Primary electorate.

Notes on methodology: “The analysis in this report is based on results of a survey conducted from Thursday, Feb. 1 to Thursday, Feb. 8, among a sample of 679 adults, 18 years or older, living in South Carolina. It was conducted using a text message survey of registered voters and an online panel of registered voters, so a margin of error cannot be assigned.”