Gov. DeSantis says some book challenges are legitimate, but ones from ‘bad actors’ are not

Amid ongoing confusion about a state law more tightly regulating school library contents that he backed strenuously, Gov. Ron DeSantis is panning “phony narratives” about books being banned, claiming he’s working to “empower parents” with his administration’s curation of “inappropriate” books from schools that include “adult stuff.”

But not all book challenges are created equally, he added.

“I’m proud to be able to direct the Department of Education to take appropriate action, to deal with some of the bad actors who are intentionally depriving students of rightful education by politicizing this process,” DeSantis said, not immediately clarifying the action he wants taken.

The context for some of this may be found in places like Escambia County, which recently pulled 2,000 books for review, including dictionaries, the Guinness Book of World Records, and multiple volumes from Bill O’Reilly. An email from the Governor’s Office denounces moves to ban “books about Johnny Appleseed, The Giver and even the Bible.”

During a press conference in Orlando, DeSantis said books on Roberto Clemente and Anne Frank, as well as “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Romeo and Juliet,” have always been taught.

“Parents in Florida have a right to send their kids to school knowing that they’re going to be educated but not indoctrinated. And so we’ve provided some very robust protections for the rights of parents to direct the education classrooms,” DeSantis said.

The Governor then turned his attention to challenges he sees as frivolous.

“You’ve seen people challenge the Bible. You’ve seen people challenge dictionaries. And oh my gosh, in Florida, you had a teacher, I think in the Bradenton area, that put paper over all the books,” DeSantis said.

He condemned the “fraudulent” practice as “trying to obscure the reason why parents have been concerned with the things that people saw which are clearly not appropriate and they’re basically trying to just confuse the issue to act like somehow that classic works are somehow not welcome.”

“So now what we’ve seen is you have seen activists that will go and just challenge almost anything that’s not appropriate to be happening. Hijacking this process is not something that we want to encourage in any way. And it’s been from different motivations,” DeSantis added.

Many teachers and school districts, meanwhile, have argued the new state laws are poorly defined, leading to confusion about what is allowed in schools and what isn’t.

DeSantis, though, claimed Thursday that some individuals are working to “create a narrative” that “these books are under review and then the media will take that run with it and try to act like that.”

“There’s some debate on whether Florida law requires this or not, which there’s not. So this is all theater, this is all performative and it really has no place in our school system.”

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz said the “whole issue is about protecting kids and keeping this inappropriate material out of schools,” affirming DeSantis’ “leadership” in forming a “real process” for determining “what’s appropriate” in government schools.

“Today we’re here to set the record straight, and we’ll set the record straight for as long as it takes,” the Commissioner said, before going on to chide the media for being overly focused on “book banning.”

DeSantis offered more context on how his administration is “toying with a lot of things in terms of that process.”

“If you go to a school board meeting, objecting if you have a kid in school, OK. But if you’re somebody who doesn’t have a kid in school and you’re going to object to 100 bucks, no, I don’t think that that’s appropriate.”

“So I think the Legislature is interested in limiting what the number of challenges you can do and maybe making it be contingent on whether you actually have kids in school or not,” DeSantis said, before presenting pros and cons.

“On the one hand, I think that that does make sense. On the other hand, you know, people that don’t have kids in school pay taxes to support the school system so that citizens do have an interest in this. So I’m not sure you can say they can’t do it at all, but I think you can just limit it.”

He also suggested that “maybe after one or two frivolous objections, you have to pay a fine because you’re putting people to go through all this.”

Questions about curation of instructional materials and library books have recurred for months for DeSantis, including during his now-suspended presidential campaign.

During a January town hall in Hampton, New Hampshire, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate was confronted with remarks from an attendee, who said his sister had a friend who had to remove a Seuss book from a Florida library and thus would not vote for DeSantis.

The speaker didn’t mention which Seuss book was pulled, but it didn’t matter, as it compelled DeSantis again to defend the removal of texts from classrooms and libraries.

Answering the accusation, the Governor described “pornographic books that are in the schools” and how the state has “empowered parents to object to that and, and to have it removed because it’s just not right that that’s happening.”

PEN America, meanwhile, reported last year that 566 book bans were in effect in Florida schools, which is the second highest total of any state in the country.

Laws “enabling tighter scrutiny and outside monitoring of curricular and book choices in classrooms, coupled with a new prohibition on instruction on certain topics, (have) done what was intended … created a chilling effect on teaching and learning.”