Bryan Griffin returns to Governor’s Office as Communications Director

Bryan Griffin, who left the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration in May 2023 to work on DeSantis’ campaign for President, will be returning to the Governor’s Office.

Griffin will move into the job of Communications Director for DeSantis starting next Monday.

Jason Mahon, who had been Communications Director since the departure of Taryn Fenske last Summer, is taking the position of Deputy Secretary for Economic Development as FloridaCommerce.

Griffin joined the DeSantis administration in March 2022 as Deputy Press Secretary before eventually taking over the full Press Secretary role. He departed the Governor’s Office last year to become Press Secretary for the presidential campaign.

But the campaign floundered and DeSantis was unable to gain any traction against former President Donald Trump. DeSantis came in a distant second in the Iowa caucuses and ended his campaign for President days before the New Hampshire Primary.

Griffin’s LinkedIn profile shows that he has a law degree from the University of Florida and he has been a member of the Florida Bar since 2013.

Griffin is not the only senior aide of DeSantis to rotate back to the Governor’s Office. James Uthmeier stepped away from his position as Chief of Staff last August to become Campaign Manager for DeSantis amid a reshuffling of campaign leadership. Uthmeier returned to the Chief of Staff position last month.

POLITICO Florida first reported Griffin’s return.