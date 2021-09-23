September 23, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

James Uthmeier named Ron DeSantis’ next Chief of Staff
James Uthmeier goes full-on in the Governor's Office.

Renzo DowneySeptember 23, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers play nice over redistricting process — for now

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Florida purchases GlaxoSmithKline monoclonal antibody as federal reduction continues

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Latest poll for St. Pete Mayor’s race shows Ken Welch with wide lead over Robert Blackmon

DtwJOsSW4AA01Gt
Uthmeier will be DeSantis' third Chief of Staff, both in his first term and in 2021.

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ current general counsel, James Uthmeier, will become his Chief of Staff next month when current chief Adrian Lukis departs the administration.

Uthmeier has been General Counsel since October 2020 and first began working in Governor DeSantis’ legal office as Deputy General Counsel in March 2019. The Northwest Florida Daily News first reported his promotion.

“We are proud to welcome James as the next Chief of Staff for Governor DeSantis, where he will continue to serve the people of Florida,” DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said in a statement. “James looks forward to supporting the Governor’s mission of ensuring our state continues to be a place where every family has the opportunity to succeed, knowing their constitutional liberties will also be protected.”

Uthmeier, a Destin native, received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Florida before getting his law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center.

Before joining the DeSantis administration, Uthmeier served as a senior advisor and counsel to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and as an associate at the law firm Jones Day. He is also an adjunct professor at Florida State University.

Lukis was elevated from Deputy to head Chief of Staff in March. However, Lukis didn’t plan to stick around long because of his young family.

Lukis’ last day, and Uthmeier’s first, will be Oct. 1.

“We greatly appreciate Adrian’s leadership, expertise, and service to Floridians,” Fenske said. “He has been in the administration since the start — first as Deputy Chief of Staff and then as the Chief of Staff for Governor DeSantis, and has held the interests of Floridians at the forefront of what he does every day.”

Uthmeier will be DeSantis’ third Chief of Staff, both in his first term and in 2021. Lukis replaced Shane Strum, who left the administration to be Broward Health’s CEO.

Ryan Newman will replace Uthmeier as general counsel.

“We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and know he will be an invaluable part of the administration,” Fenske said.

Post Views: 12

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLawmakers play nice over redistricting process — for now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories