House panel OKs elimination of local wage, heat protection rules for contractors

Local governments wouldn’t be able to set minimum wages for their contractors and subcontractors, and couldn’t require businesses to protect their workers from heat exposure, under a bill passed by the House State Affairs Committee.

The bill (HB 433) passed on a party-line vote, with Democrats opposed. They said it takes away local control from governments, such as Miami-Dade County, that have passed minimum wage ordinances for contractors.

“This bill is very let-them-eat-cake-ish,” said Rep. Ashley Gantt, a Miami Democrat. “It’s all about profits, it’s not about people.”

Gantt added that it would likely affect 33,000 workers in Miami-Dade, potentially lowering their wages.

Bill sponsor Rep. Tiffany Esposito, a Fort Myers Republican, defended the bill by saying it would help businesses to operate more freely and disputed the contention it would lower wages for workers.

“If the employer wants high quality employees they’re going to pay appropriately,” Esposito said. “This bill protects taxpayer dollars. It’s less regulation and less government.”

For the last two decades Florida law has preempted cities and counties from setting their own minimum wage, but allowed it for city and county workers and for companies that contract with local governments. Now, GOP lawmakers are moving to remove that exemption.

Bob McKee, a lobbyist for the Florida Association of Counties, said the wage ordinances help keep workers out of poverty and the need to provide social services.

“We would rather pay them directly in wages than have them come back to us to get their health care or food from government subsidies,” McKee said.

And the heat protections are needed in Florida, he added.

“Florida is the Sunshine State and sometimes that sun shines harsh.”

Supporters of the bill said local government rules aren’t needed to treat workers right.

“We cannot farm or work without good employees and I guarantee you we do everything to do the best for our employees. And this insinuation that we need more help form local government regulating heat exposure problems, it’s insulting,” said Rep. Rick Roth, a West Palm Beach Republican.

The bill has one more committee stop before hitting the House floor, and the Senate version (SB 1492) has one more committee hearing before getting to the floor in that chamber.