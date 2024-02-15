February 15, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate unanimously votes to ban hemp cannabinoids, cap delta-9 THC

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 15, 20245min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bryan Griffin returns to Governor’s Office as Communications Director

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan says financing Jaguars’ stadium off pension assets would keep it ‘all in the family’

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.15.24

FLAPOL021022CH005
Florida consumers may have to start buying hemp products by mail soon.

Legislation crimping the state’s hemp industry, currently the second biggest in the country in terms of agricultural area allotted to the plant, was unanimously passed by the Senate to a round of applause, while a similar bill moves through House committees.

Sen. Colleen Burton’s bill (SB 1698) proposes a number of material changes to what the sponsor calls an “unregulated market” and a “continuation” of work begun by the Legislature in 2023.

These include a ban on currently commercially available and federally legal products, along with a cap on delta-9 THC, which could negatively affect the 487 growers and roughly 10,000 retail outlets in the state.

Her bill enjoys the support of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). And it came with new changes during its first hearing by the full Senate on Wednesday, a meeting that set up the floor vote.

Democrats affirmed the bill as well, with Sen. Tracie Davis of Jacksonville differentiating between the “almost perfection” of regulation in the medical marijuana sector, and the need to “make sure Floridians are protected” from other cannabis products.

Amendments added ahead of the floor vote include language deeming products that look like “toys” as attractive to children, $2 million in nonrecurring funds to allow the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing equipment, and language pushing back the effective date of the legislation to Oct. 1, 2024, to allow more time for implementation.

Other than those changes, the legislation is the same as it had been in previous stops.

The bill would ban alternative cannabinoids that serve as functional alternatives to delta-9 THC, the euphoria-inducing compound commodified by the state’s medical marijuana program.

The banned substances would include delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, delta-10-tetrahydrocannabinol, hexahydrocannabinol, tetrahydrocannabinol acetate, tetrahydrocannabiphorol and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

It revises the definition of “hemp” to “outline that hemp extract may not exceed 0.3% total delta-9-THC concentration on a wet-weight basis or exceed 2 milligrams per serving and 10 milligrams per container on a wet-weight basis.”

That sets a more rigorous standard than the federal one established in the 2018 Farm Bill that created initial parameters for the then-fledgling industry without arbitrary packaging limits. It would also impact full-spectrum CBD products, which meet the federal requirements and include minor cannabinoids as well.

The bill, if it passes, is a boon to the medical marijuana industry, as it removes competition for market share the hemp sector provides with THC, HHC and other cannabinoids that interact with CB1 receptors.

A previously identical version of the bill (HB 1613) is moving through the House as well, with the GOP Rep. Tommy Gregory product in committee Thursday. The House sponsor has filed amendments that conform with the Senate product.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonna Deegan says financing Jaguars' stadium off pension assets would keep it 'all in the family'

nextBryan Griffin returns to Governor's Office as Communications Director

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories