February 17, 2024
Communism for kids? Legislators continue advancing instructional plans
FILE - In this March 1985 file photo, Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro exhales cigar smoke during an interview at his presidential palace in Havana, Cuba. Castro, a Havana attorney who fought for the poor, overthrew dictator Fulgencio Batista's government on Jan. 1, 1959. As Castro turns 90 on Aug. 13, 2016, itÄôs an uncertain time, with no settled consensus around his legacy. The government and its backers laud CastroÄôs nationalism and his construction of a social safety net that provided free housing, education and health care to every Cuban. Less is said about decades of economic stewardship that, along with a U.S. trade embargo, has left CubaÄôs infrastructure and its economy cash-strapped and still dependent on billions in aid from abroad. (AP Photo/ Charles Tasnadi, File)

Fidel Castro
The bill has seen changes. The original version lumped Nazism in with Soviet-style collectivism.

Could students learn the names of Marx and Engels and Stalin along with their A-B-C’s?

In Florida, it might be possible, with legislative proposals continuing to move that would teach young people the history and horrors of communism.

One is up Tuesday in the Senate Rules Committee: CS/SB 1264 would create a “History of Communism Task Force.”

The bill would compel school districts to verify that they have provided this instruction every year to the Department of Education, with the State Board of Education setting up standards for curriculum and standards for instruction.

Furthermore, the bill would empower the task force to recommend a potential “museum of communist history” to the Legislature.

The need for education may have extended to Sen. Jay Collins, who wrote the original bill language that suggested “foreign communist movements of the 20th century” included the fascist “Third Reich of Nazi Germany.” Since Florida legislators aren’t interested in covering the history of fascism and potential lessons that might have in today’s climate, that language was scrubbed from the bill in a previous committee stop.

Similar legislation is also moving in the House.

If passed, HB 1349 would require public schools to teach about the communism in grades K-12 starting in the 2026-27 school year. According to staff analysis, students would learn about the movement’s history, foreign atrocities committed by communists, cultural Marxism and more.

“Atrocities committed in foreign countries under the guidance of Communism” and the “philosophy and lineages of Communist thought” would be taught in a way that is “age-appropriate” and “developmentally-appropriate.”

__

Gabrielle Russon contributed reporting.

