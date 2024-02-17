February 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Eight is enough? Local term limits push continues in Legislature

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 17, 20242min1

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Bombs away: Kathy Hochul rips off Ron DeSantis’ Gaza riff, apologizes for it

HeadlinesOrlando

Neo-Nazis return to Winter Park

APoliticalHeadlines

Toyota’s high hopes for Daytona 500 may be dampened by rainy forecast

term limits
County commissioners may have political decisions to make soon.

Wednesday’s Senate Rules Committee is the next stop for legislation that could supersede the sinecures of long-standing county commissioners around the state.

“Notwithstanding the terms of any county charter to the contrary, a person may not appear on the ballot for reelection to the office of county commissioner if, by the end of his or her current term of office, the person will have served, or but for resignation would have served, in that office for 8 consecutive years,” SB 438 stipulates.

People seeking to return to the county commission would have to wait two years after the end date of the term, though the Blaise Ingoglia-sponsored legislation would grandfather in legislators elected before 2024.

The bill doesn’t interfere with term limit schemes in counties that have them, but would require counties that don’t have compliant term limits to set up November referendums posing the question of whether commissioners should or should not serve more than eight consecutive years to the voters.

Rules is the final Senate committee stop for this legislation; if it advances, it heads to the floor.

In the House, an identical bill has cleared the committee gauntlet. HB 57 is on the Second Reading calendar and waiting for review by the full legislative body.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousToyota's high hopes for Daytona 500 may be dampened by rainy forecast

nextNeo-Nazis return to Winter Park

One comment

  • Tom Palmer

    February 17, 2024 at 3:58 pm

    more jack boots fromTallahasee

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories