Eight is enough? Local term limits push continues in Legislature

Wednesday’s Senate Rules Committee is the next stop for legislation that could supersede the sinecures of long-standing county commissioners around the state.

“Notwithstanding the terms of any county charter to the contrary, a person may not appear on the ballot for reelection to the office of county commissioner if, by the end of his or her current term of office, the person will have served, or but for resignation would have served, in that office for 8 consecutive years,” SB 438 stipulates.

People seeking to return to the county commission would have to wait two years after the end date of the term, though the Blaise Ingoglia-sponsored legislation would grandfather in legislators elected before 2024.

The bill doesn’t interfere with term limit schemes in counties that have them, but would require counties that don’t have compliant term limits to set up November referendums posing the question of whether commissioners should or should not serve more than eight consecutive years to the voters.

Rules is the final Senate committee stop for this legislation; if it advances, it heads to the floor.

In the House, an identical bill has cleared the committee gauntlet. HB 57 is on the Second Reading calendar and waiting for review by the full legislative body.