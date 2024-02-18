Oakland Park Mayor enters crowded Democratic Primary fray for HD 98

Oakland Park Mayor Mitch Rosenwald is running to replace Rep. Patricia Hawkins-Williams in House District 98.

He’ll face at least five fellow Democrats in the Primary.

In a statement Friday, Rosenwald said he plans to apply the experience he gained as a City Commissioner and Mayor to deliver results for HD 98 residents and defend progressive values in the Legislature.

That includes battling the “divisive culture wars” Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republicans have pushed at the expense of equality for minority and LGBTQ people, women’s reproductive rights and affordability, he said in a statement.

“They have caused pain for families throughout our state and kept us from addressing the pressing issues that affect our people every day,” he said. “That must stop. The people of District 98 know that diversity is our strength.”

He continued, “We must bring down property insurance rates and increase affordable housing. Health care costs remain too high, especially for our seniors. I will fight for the environment, public education and inclusive state government. And I will stand up for reproductive freedom for all of Florida’s women.”

Born in Maryland and a Broward County resident since 2007, Rosenwald ran for and won a citywide seat on the Oakland Park Commission in 2020. Three years later, he was sworn into a one-year term as Mayor.

In private life, he works as director of doctoral studies at the Barry University School of Social Work. He holds a PhD and master’s degree from the University of Maryland and a master of sociology degree from Syracuse University.

His campaign priorities include delivering more state funds to HD 98, increasing housing affordability, expanding health insurance coverage, improving public schools, lowering property insurance costs, supporting historic preservation and cultural tourism, protecting air and water quality, protecting abortion rights and fighting racism, homophobia and transphobia.

“As a licensed social worker, I have worked with clients who have needs in mental health, child welfare, oncology, LGBTQ, homelessness and geriatric care systems,” he wrote on his campaign website. “I will bring my experience with clients to craft sound mental health policy as State Representative of House District 98.”

For now, the race for HD 98 — which covers Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Oakland Park — is exclusively Democratic. Others competing to succeed Hawkins-Williams include retired U.S. Army veteran Keith Abel, former Oakland Park government worker Steven Meza, Hawkins-Williams legislative aide Robert Moore, small business owner Shelton Pooler and Emily Rodrigues, a Democratic and nonprofit fundraiser who previously worked in the office of Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.