February 18, 2024
Emily Rodrigues runs to succeed Patricia Hawkins-Williams in Democratic Primary for HD 98

Jesse Scheckner February 18, 2024

Emily Rodrigues
She vows to fight for abortion rights, lower insurance premiums, affordable housing, public school teachers and improving justice for survivors.

Emily Rodrigues, a Broward native and former Senate legislative aide, is running to succeed term-limited Rep. Patricia Hawkins-Williams in House District 98.

So far, she’s the only woman in the contest.

“Love for my district, and all of our people, businesses, and places living here, is what brings me to today,” Rodrigues said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring my years of direct experience working in the Senate to be my community’s advocate in Tallahassee and be the strong, proud Democratic voice needed for our time.”

Rodrigues, a 25-year-old Broward County native, vows to fight for abortion rights, lower insurance premiums and affordable housing while defending public school teachers.

Her campaign platform also includes “Emily’s Plan,” a series of survivor-centered policies. It includes extending and ultimately eliminating statutes of limitations on sex crimes, addressing systemic backlogs of state cases and providing more institutional support to victims of all crimes across the state.

One in three women experience some form of assault in their lifetime, according to the World Health Organization, and Rodrigues is among them.

She’s shared her story as a keynote speaker and in a podcast to help bring awareness to the issue of sexual assault on college campuses. During her freshman year at the University of Central Florida, Rodrigues was raped at a fraternity house. She kept the incident secret for years, but broke her silence after another student was similarly assaulted.

“Emily’s Plan reflects the care and stewardship integral to her character cultivated in a dedicated career of government, nonprofit and public service,” a press note for her campaign said.

Rodrigues earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and is pursuing a master’s degree in political communication from the University of Florida. Her political work includes serving as a legislative aide to Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones and digital strategist for MissionWired, a nonprofit and Democratic fundraising portfolio company.

For now, the race for HD 98 — which covers Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Oakland Park — is exclusively Democratic. Others competing to succeed Hawkins-Williams include retired U.S. Army veteran Keith Abel, former Oakland Park government worker Steven Meza, Hawkins-Williams legislative aide Robert Moore, small business owner Shelton Pooler and Oakland Park Mayor Mitch Rosenwald, who filed to run the same day as Rodrigues.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

