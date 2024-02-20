February 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jamie Grant to chair Associated Industries of Florida new AI coalition

Janelle Irwin TaylorFebruary 20, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Kathy Castor endorses Whitney Fox’s congressional bid

HeadlinesInfluence

Hemp growers say ban bills threaten their livelihood

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.20.24

jamie grant
'We are in the infancy of AI’s impact on our lives, our jobs, and our economy, and AIF deserves a ton of credit for bringing the business community to the forefront of generationally significant innovation.'

Former Rep. Jamie Grant, who also previously served as the state’s Chief Information Officer, will now serve as Chair of the newly formed Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) Coalition for the Future of Artificial Intelligence in Business.

Grant will lend his expertise to the Coalition, helping it to establish policy guidelines that continue to foster innovation and promote the adaptation of emerging technologies in Florida.

“Jamie’s unique experience in the private sector, the Legislature, and as the State’s Chief Information Officer will bring invaluable insights to the Coalition as it begins to dive into the rapidly expanding applications and far-reaching impacts of AI and the policies needed to appropriately harness the power of its current and future potential,” AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis said.

“With him helping us lead this charge, the Coalition will be well equipped to thoughtfully engage on this ever-evolving issue and develop policy recommendations that can help guide the state to responsibly embrace AI opportunities.”

Grant served as state Chief Information Officer from 2020 to 2023 where he led the Florida Digital Service. He also served in the Legislature from 2010 to 2014 and from 2015 until 2020, the gap due to a glitch that required litigation over his re-election campaign in 2014.

Prior to his public service, Grant worked in the private sector for more than 10 years, launching and scaling innovative technology solutions.

“We are in the infancy of AI’s impact on our lives, our jobs and our economy, and AIF deserves a ton of credit for bringing the business community to the forefront of generationally significant innovation,” Grant said.

“I cannot wait to get to work with the Coalition as we address a critically important issue in an effort to create policy frameworks that support the responsible use of such powerful technology and promote a regulatory environment that situates Florida to lead the nation.”

AIF announced the Coalition’s creation last week, noting that its purpose was to bring business sectors together to develop guidelines for accountable and innovative AI policies, as well as educate and engage policymakers to ensure responsible regulation.

The Coalition includes AIF members and nonmembers, as well as AIF partner organizations.

AIF, known as “The Voice of Florida Business,” advocates for prosperity and free enterprise before all three branches of Florida government and seeks to create a pro-business economic climate in the state.

Grant earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in political science from Auburn University. He holds a law degree from Stetson University College of Law.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKathy Castor endorses Whitney Fox's congressional bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories