Gus Bilirakis, Anna Paulina Luna back Adam Ross for Pinellas Tax Collector

Adam Ross has secured endorsements from two congressional leaders in his bid for Pinellas County Tax Collector. U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis — one of the state’s most senior congressional delegation members — and Anna Paulina Luna — one of its newest — both have offered their endorsements.

“Adam Ross is a true professional and strong leader. He understands the vital role that tax collectors play in getting important services to the people of Pinellas County. He knows how to manage a large organization that ensures it delivers on its customer service goals,” said Bilirakis, who has served on Capitol Hill since being first elected in 2006.

“He will continue to modernize the tax collection office, ensuring all county areas have convenient access to their offices. Adam Ross will get the job done and has my full support.”

The Bilirakis name has been a staple in Pinellas and Pasco County politics for decades. Bilirakis’ dad, Michael Bilirakis, served in the House from 1983 until his son succeeded him in 2007.

Luna, meanwhile, offers a newer set of bona fides. As a member of the House Freedom Caucus and a close ally to U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Luna offers credibility among voters who align with far-right ideologies.

“I am a huge advocate for strong leadership and conservative values. Adam Ross is a leader whose conservative principles are never in doubt,” Luna said.

“As an advocate for efficient government and fiscal conservatism, Adam will serve our families well as Pinellas County Tax Collector and ensure every customer receives the service they deserve. Adam has proven himself to be a dependable manager of public funds as Executive Director of the State Attorney’s Office, and I look forward to continue working with him to keep Pinellas great. Adam Ross has my full endorsement and support for Pinellas County Tax Collector.”

With both endorsements, Ross covers a wide swath of Pinellas County’s conservative electorate. He called both nods “an honor.”

“Local families know how dedicated these U.S. Representatives are when it comes to securing critical funding from Washington, keeping our nation safe, and standing up for our conservative values. I look forward to continue working with both of them,” Ross said.

Ross is a former Assistant State Attorney for Pinellas and Pasco counties who now serves as Executive Director of the office. He first became an Assistant State Attorney in 2011, and was hired in 2015 to hold the role under former State Attorney Bernie McCabe in the Sixth Judicial Circuit serving Pinellas and Pasco.

During his tenure there, he brought more than 60 jury trials to verdict, including capital crimes. Ross said the experience provided valuable insight into the ways Pinellas families depend on local government for various services.

Ross was promoted in 2018 to Executive Director of the State Attorney’s Office. In that role he supervises more than 400 employees and administers the agency’s nearly $50 million budget. He also helped create a new case management system that rapidly increased the office’s efficiency and saved taxpayers money.

Ross is running for Tax Collector because he believes his experience with budget management, personnel management and public service will help the Tax Collector’s Office continue to deliver on its commitment to families, he said when announcing his candidacy in December, following incumbent Charles Thomas’ announcement that he would not seek re-election. Thomas has endorsed Ross as his preferred successor.

The latest endorsements follow several others, including from state Sens. Danny Burgess, Nick DiCeglie, Joe Gruters and Ed Hooper; Pinellas County Commissioners Dave Eggers, Chris Latvala and Brian Scott; Pinellas County Clerk of Court Ken Burke; Public Defender Sara Mollo; Property Appraiser Mike Twitty; Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri; Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco; State Attorney Bruce Bartlett; former Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls; and the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association.

Ross is so far the only candidate in the race.