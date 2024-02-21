February 21, 2024
Florida ranked second in the country for best small business state
Florida was ranked 2nd in the U.S. for being friendly to small businesses.

Drew Dixon

Caucasian male turning sign from closed to open on the entrance
An influx of educated workers in 2023 helped propel Florida's ranking.

Florida is now the second-best home for entrepreneurs in America, according to a new study published this week by SimplifyLLC, a website and service dedicated to providing small businesses tools and techniques for running a company.

More small businesses were launched in the United States and the District of Columbia in 2023 than ever before, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. There were 5.5 million new small businesses created last year. That figure applied to people between 18 and 64 years old who either became an entrepreneur or became an owner of a new business in 2023.

The new study analyzed six key factors to determine the rankings of states and their level of small business development. Corporate tax rates, inflation, migration of educated workers, new business formations, job creation and consumer spending were all factors in the equation that determined the best states for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Florida came in second in the nation because the state ranks No. 1 for the net influx of educated workers, at 144,915; No. 6 for job creation rate, with a 12.7% increase; and No. 15 for consumer spending, which showed a 3.4% increase.

Florida was outranked only by Texas, which finished at the top of the list of best places for entrepreneurs.

“Texas was buoyed to the No. 1 slot by its strong influx of educated workers (with) a net of nearly 76,000 in 2022 and business growth of 23.7% in the year ending November 2023,” the Simplify report said.

Florida was followed by Wyoming as the third-best state for small businesses. Next were Missouri and Delaware to round out the top five states for entrepreneurs.

Louisiana was ranked 51st, the worst among the 50 states and Washington, D.C., for small businesses, according to the study. Washington, D.C., came in at No. 50, with California taking the No. 49 slot.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

