February 21, 2024
FWC expands scallop season in Pasco County

Janelle Irwin Taylor February 21, 2024

Scallop+Season+Florida+2022-1920w (Large)
FWC says 3 more days!

Those hoping to bag some bay scallops in Pasco County this year will have a few extra days to do it.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at its February meeting approved a change to its annual scalloping season, extending the season from 37 days last year to 40 this year.

The new regulation sets a 40-day season for the Pasco Zone that will begin July 10 and run through Aug. 18.

FWC chose to add a few days to the scalloping calendar after reviewing the 2023 season along with the Wildlife Research Institute. FWC also received input from stakeholders through a series of virtual public workshops, in-person meetings and other public comment.

“Along with moving away from the Independence Day holiday, the longer season will increase both the public’s safety and access to one of our state’s most fun family resources,” FWC Commissioner Preston Farrior said. “There will be many positive impacts for the local communities.”

The Pasco Zone includes all state waters from the Hernando-Pasco county line to the Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County. It also includes all waters of the Anclote River.

More information on scalloping season, including in other zones, can be found on FWC’s website.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

