Citrus County projects dismantled in House, Senate budgets

Citrus County went for the moon. Lawmakers thus far have offered pixie dust.

None of Citrus County’s project wish list received full funding from the Senate and House appropriations, with some totally shut out and others earmarked for a fraction of the request.

The Citrus County project list topped $66 million, including big-ticket items such as the widening of U.S. 41, a new Crystal River city hall, and a boat ramp on the Cross Florida Barge Canal.

Here is a rundown of some Citrus County projects, and how they fare with the House and Senate:

— Watson Road upgrades to facilitate the new Inverness Airport Business Park. The county requested $7.2 million. The House has $3.6 million and the Senate, $850,000.

— Halls River Road multipurpose path: The county asked for $5 million. The House has no money for the project, and the Senate $350,000.

— U.S. 41 widening” The county asked legislators to add $22 million to the Florida Department of Transportation to speed along the widening of U.S. 41 in Inverness. Neither House nor Senate budgets provide a dime.

— Cross Florida Barge Canal boat ramp” The county requested $7.35 million. The House has no funding, and the Senate has $350,000.

— The Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA sought $2 million for an expansion. The House has $1 million, the Senate has zero.

— The Academy of Environmental Sciences sought $84,000 for an elevator at its school on the Salt River. The House provides $42,000, the Senate has zero.

— Crystal River requested $10 million for a new City Hall, which will be elevated at the site of the current City Hall. The House provided $5 million, the Senate is at $1.2 million.

— Crystal River boat ramp expansion: The county and city requested $3.5 million to upgrade parking at the Fort Island Trail boat ramp. It received no consideration.

— The City of Inverness sought $2.25 million for a Withlacoochee State Trail connector to Whispering Pines Park. The House offered $1.25 million, the Senate $500,000.

— The Homosassa River Restoration project sought $4 million. The House funded half that, and the Senate is at $650,000.

— Save Crystal River requested $5 million for the ongoing King’s Bay restoration project. The House provides $2.5 million, but the Senate has no funding at all.