Gov. DeSantis sending more forces to Texas-Mexico border

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he is continuing a “yearslong effort to do what the federal government refuses to do” by sending more state forces to the Mexican border.

“We have another round of personnel heading to the southern border. Today, we’ve got 76 Florida Highway Patrol and we got 50 National Guardsmen. National Guardsmen will be leaving tonight from Plant City. The Highway Patrol is going to be leaving out of here momentarily,” DeSantis said Friday in Pensacola.

The morale is “great,” DeSantis said, and the force supplementation is necessary, especially given “massive numbers of Chinese coming across the border.”

“They’re just being able to pour into this country,” the Governor lamented, promising to stay in “this fight” until “the problem is solved.”

The Governor noted that some people have had multiple deployments to the border.

Asked about the Chinese influx, DeSantis said concerns were “valid” especially given “big swarms of people, of military age males” from “problematic countries.”

“Why would you come from all across the world through the southern border of this country? I think the chances are that there’s some bad intentions there for some of these people. And it’s a huge, huge problem, especially when you look at all the problem countries in this world that have had people come through the southern border,” DeSantis said

“You have people coming from Iran, from North Africa, other places in the Middle East, of course, China. This is not good. And yes, one of the jarring things, and I think some of our folks who have been down there, sometimes you get these big swarms of people and they’re military age males.”

“A military age male coming over from the Middle East. Is that really something that we want to be greenlighting in this country? I don’t think so,” he added

The Governor repeated previous predictions of a terrorist attack due to people coming across the border.

“I think that with those types of folks from those types of problematic countries, I don’t think that we’ve actually even seen the full extent of the damage. I do think there’s going to be a terrorist attack in this country that people are going to be able to link to the southern border,” DeSantis said.

“I wish I didn’t believe that, but I don’t see how you can have this many people come in from problematic areas and not have something bad happen.”

The Governor told reporters members of the State Guard would still be deployed to the border later this year.