Ron DeSantis would run for President all over again if he could

Florida’s Governor says he had no regrets about his failed presidential campaign that saw $168 million spent only to run in one contest and win zero counties despite his best efforts.
“Of course. I mean, this country needs big change. You need someone that’s going to go in there and get all this done. I was somebody that had the ability to do that. And I think we had to offer that to the folks,” Ron DeSantis said after being asked if he would run “all over again” given his underwhelming performance.
“Some people agreed with that in Iowa, but not enough agreed with it. And so, you know, but the good thing is, you know, you have a right to throw your hat in the ring.”
The Governor may have quit the presidential campaign, suspending his campaign in January. But he clearly is trying to remain part of the conversation, as evidenced by a call with delegate volunteers earlier this week.
He told them that 2028 is still wide open for him.
“Oh, I haven’t ruled anything out. I mean, I think that, you know, we’re still in this election cycle so it’s presumptuous to say, you know, this or that. I think a lot happens in politics,” DeSantis said.
“I heard from a lot of people on the ground in these early states that, you know, they thought I was so wonderful, such a great president, but they wanted to give Donald Trump one more shot and they would just support me in ’28.”
The Governor said the Primary battle ended up being an “incumbent race.”
“Without Trump, I think we would have run away with it,” DeSantis said, saying the polls showed “Trump and me and then everybody else is distant behind in terms of that.”
The Governor went on to say that he didn’t want to be Trump’s VP and said the Governor shouldn’t have an “identity politics” running mate.
Meanwhile, his bashing of Trump political consultants on the call led to a sharp rebuke from Chris LaCivita.
“Chicken fingers and pudding cups is what you will be remembered for, you sad little man,” the senior Trump aide snarked on social media Wednesday.
5 comments
PeterH
February 23, 2024 at 11:40 am
Grifters gotta grift is the DeSantis campaign motto. He really needs to find employment in the private sector. Get off the gubberment dole!
Mayorkas Impeached
February 23, 2024 at 12:41 pm
Has Joe Biden ever worked in the private sector? How about Schumer? Compare those two life long politicians to DeSantis. There is no comparison
Mayorkas Impeached
February 23, 2024 at 12:42 pm
So who is the grifter / grifter’s then? By the way this page is gonna blow up when the Howlers see DeSantis on three of the headlines.
JD
February 23, 2024 at 1:00 pm
They’ve had the same amount of experience in the private sector as Trump had in the public sector.
Joe Biden
Private Sector Experience: Briefly worked at a law firm before dedicating his career to public service.
Public Sector Accomplishments:
1. Served as U.S. Senator from Delaware for 36 years, focusing on foreign relations, criminal justice, and domestic policy.
2. Vice President of the United States from 2009 to 2017, playing a key role in the Affordable Care Act and economic recovery post-2008 financial crisis.
3. As President, focused on pandemic response, infrastructure, and climate change initiatives.
Chuck Schumer
Private Sector Experience: Limited, with a background in law that likely included interactions with the private sector.
Public Sector Accomplishments:
1. Long-serving U.S. Senator from New York, with significant contributions to finance, health care, and consumer protection legislation.
2. Played a crucial role in crafting and passing economic stimulus measures, gun control laws, and immigration reform efforts.
3. As Senate Majority Leader, has been instrumental in advancing significant legislative agendas.
These accomplishments demonstrate their dedication to public service and the substantial impact of their work on American policy and society, countering the notion of them being “grifters.”
But this was about DeSantis, and Ron DeSantis’s private sector experience is limited. His career has predominantly been in public service, including serving as a U.S. Navy JAG officer and a federal prosecutor, before transitioning into politics as a U.S. Representative and then as the Governor of Florida.
Michael K
February 23, 2024 at 11:49 am
Technically, I could also run for president. But I’m self-aware enough to know that I do not possess the skill set or temperament to be president. Sadly, Rhonda does not either, but they have no self-awareness of their limitations and unlikeability. And they have no idea how to manage people or money.
When Rhonda speaks of “change” they are looking in the rearview mirror, not moving forward. Nobody wants to mimic Florida, except maybe Alabama.