Ron DeSantis would run for President all over again if he could

Florida’s Governor says he had no regrets about his failed presidential campaign that saw $168 million spent only to run in one contest and win zero counties despite his best efforts.

“Of course. I mean, this country needs big change. You need someone that’s going to go in there and get all this done. I was somebody that had the ability to do that. And I think we had to offer that to the folks,” Ron DeSantis said after being asked if he would run “all over again” given his underwhelming performance.

“Some people agreed with that in Iowa, but not enough agreed with it. And so, you know, but the good thing is, you know, you have a right to throw your hat in the ring.”

The Governor may have quit the presidential campaign, suspending his campaign in January. But he clearly is trying to remain part of the conversation, as evidenced by a call with delegate volunteers earlier this week.

He told them that 2028 is still wide open for him.

“Oh, I haven’t ruled anything out. I mean, I think that, you know, we’re still in this election cycle so it’s presumptuous to say, you know, this or that. I think a lot happens in politics,” DeSantis said.

“I heard from a lot of people on the ground in these early states that, you know, they thought I was so wonderful, such a great president, but they wanted to give Donald Trump one more shot and they would just support me in ’28.”

The Governor said the Primary battle ended up being an “incumbent race.”

“Without Trump, I think we would have run away with it,” DeSantis said, saying the polls showed “Trump and me and then everybody else is distant behind in terms of that.”

The Governor went on to say that he didn’t want to be Trump’s VP and said the Governor shouldn’t have an “identity politics” running mate.

Meanwhile, his bashing of Trump political consultants on the call led to a sharp rebuke from Chris LaCivita.

“Chicken fingers and pudding cups is what you will be remembered for, you sad little man,” the senior Trump aide snarked on social media Wednesday.