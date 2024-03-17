St. Patrick’s Day brings legal challenges on the road, increased accident risk

St. Patrick’s Day is known for its revelry on March 17. But the traditional celebration of all things Irish is not always the most sober experience.

As fun as the Celtic holiday may be for many, personal injury lawyers around the country are warning “the wearing of the green” may be one of the most dangerous celebrations in the United States.

The beloved unofficial holiday commemorating the Emerald Isle is so popular because more than 30 million Americans claim to be of Irish descent. But personal injury lawyers around the country are advising those honoring St. Patrick’s Day to be extra cautious when venturing out on the town.

On any given St. Patrick’s Day, there’s usually a 10% increase in driving under the influence charges. Out of all accidents on St. Patrick’s Day, 70% involve a drunk driver.

John Fitch, a personal injury lawyer in Ohio, notes there are five common mistakes people make if they are involved in an accident on St. Patrick’s Day:

— Not seeking medical attention.

— Speaking about an accident without caution.

— Not gathering all important information at the scene.

— Reporting an incident to your insurance company too late.

— Believing you can handle the claim without a lawyer.

The Insurance Information Institute estimates the average accident settlement claim with injuries was about $22,000 in 2022.

If you’re involved in an accident on St. Patrick’s Day, the luck of the Irish likely won’t get you out of any situation. The best advice, at least according to personal injury lawyers, is to get an attorney before proceeding with resolving the aftermath of an accident on the special green holiday.