March 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Richard Gentry lands support from all HD 27 Sheriffs
Richard Gentry.

Jacob OglesMarch 17, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden campaign amassed $155M in cash on hand, raised $53M last month

APoliticalHeadlines

St. Patrick’s Day brings legal challenges on the road, increased accident risk

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Mitch Albom recalls evacuation from Haiti by Cory Mills

gentry-image
Mike Chitwood, Peyton Grinnell and Billy Woods all endorsed the attorney.

Every Sheriff in House District 27 has endorsed Richard Gentry’s run for House District 27.

The Astor Republican announced endorsements from Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

Gentry, who announced his candidacy in January, embraced the support.

“Having the support of our area’s top law enforcement officials is humbling to say the least,” Gentry said. “However, I want you to know my number one priority has and will always be public safety.”

The sheriffs offered praise to the attorney, who previously served as Florida Public Counsel.

“I’m supporting Richard Gentry because he supports the Rule of Law,” said Chitwood, an Independent. “He was born right here in Volusia County, so I know Richard will go to Tallahassee to make sure we have the funding and equipment we need to keep our community safe.”

Grinnell said he also trusts Gentry will be a friend of law enforcement. The Republican gave a more sharply partisan endorsement.

“Richard Gentry will give sheriffs like me the tools we need to push back on Joe Biden’s open border policies,” he said in a dig at the Democratic President. “I trust he backs the blue, so I urge you to join me in support of him.”

Woods, also a Republican, said he believes Gentry would be tough on crime.

“Here on the front lines we fight day and night to keep fentanyl out of our community and drug dealers behind bars,” he said. “I know Richard Gentry will be an ally in the fight against crime and help keep Marion County safe, and I urge all my friends and neighbors to join me in supporting him.”

Gentry faces Republicans Stephen Shives and Becki Sirolli in an upcoming Republican Primary. Democrat Andy Ferrari has also filed. Incumbent state Rep. Stan McClain cannot run again thanks to term limits.

The district leans heavily Republican, with 72% of voters there supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis in the General Election in 2022.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSt. Patrick's Day brings legal challenges on the road, increased accident risk

nextJoe Biden campaign amassed $155M in cash on hand, raised $53M last month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories