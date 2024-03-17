Richard Gentry lands support from all HD 27 Sheriffs

Every Sheriff in House District 27 has endorsed Richard Gentry’s run for House District 27.

The Astor Republican announced endorsements from Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

Gentry, who announced his candidacy in January, embraced the support.

“Having the support of our area’s top law enforcement officials is humbling to say the least,” Gentry said. “However, I want you to know my number one priority has and will always be public safety.”

The sheriffs offered praise to the attorney, who previously served as Florida Public Counsel.

“I’m supporting Richard Gentry because he supports the Rule of Law,” said Chitwood, an Independent. “He was born right here in Volusia County, so I know Richard will go to Tallahassee to make sure we have the funding and equipment we need to keep our community safe.”

Grinnell said he also trusts Gentry will be a friend of law enforcement. The Republican gave a more sharply partisan endorsement.

“Richard Gentry will give sheriffs like me the tools we need to push back on Joe Biden’s open border policies,” he said in a dig at the Democratic President. “I trust he backs the blue, so I urge you to join me in support of him.”

Woods, also a Republican, said he believes Gentry would be tough on crime.

“Here on the front lines we fight day and night to keep fentanyl out of our community and drug dealers behind bars,” he said. “I know Richard Gentry will be an ally in the fight against crime and help keep Marion County safe, and I urge all my friends and neighbors to join me in supporting him.”

Gentry faces Republicans Stephen Shives and Becki Sirolli in an upcoming Republican Primary. Democrat Andy Ferrari has also filed. Incumbent state Rep. Stan McClain cannot run again thanks to term limits.

The district leans heavily Republican, with 72% of voters there supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis in the General Election in 2022.