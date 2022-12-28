Richard Gentry resigns as Public Counsel

Longtime lobbyist Richard Gentry has resigned his state position as Public Counsel, in which he represented Floridians in utility regulatory cases.

Gentry’s resignation will take effect Jan. 6, nearly two years after the Legislature approved him for the position. He submitted his resignation letter last week to Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner.

At the Office of Public Counsel, Gentry represented ratepayers in electric, water and natural gas cases before the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“Serving Florida’s utility ratepayers by making their voices heard has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am deeply grateful that the Florida Legislature granted me this opportunity,” Gentry wrote. “After having dedicated so many days, nights and long weekends to this important role, however, I now must prioritize spending time with my wife and family.”

He touted multiple achievements in his resignation letter, including settling cases with the state’s largest utility companies and reviewing the closing of several coal plants.

The PSC approved a settlement between Florida Power and Light (FPL) and some solar and consumer advocacy groups in October 2021, paving the way for the $1.5 billion in rate hikes that began being phased in on Jan. 1, 2022.

FPL consumer rates are set to increase three times next year over a confluence of factors. The PSC has objected to the third of those increases, which FPL links to Russia’s war in Ukraine and the rising cost of natural gas.

Gentry has held the position since February 2021, shortly after his predecessor, J.R. Kelly, resigned. Kelly had held the title since 2007.

Gentry’s surprise resignation came as lawmakers were headed out of town for the holidays.

A spokeswoman for Passidomo told Florida Politics the Senate President wishes Gentry well moving forward. She has directed staff to brief her on the timeline for identifying a replacement next week, when staff return to the office.

In 2021, Gentry was the only applicant interviewed by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Public Counsel Oversight to serve as Public Counsel. Two of the applicants took other jobs before the interview and a third pulled his application over the requirement that the Public Counsel’s office must be in Leon County.

Gentry spent 25 years as General Counsel of the Florida Home Builders Association.