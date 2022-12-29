December 29, 2022
Florida inmate pleads guilty to threatening federal judge

Associated PressDecember 29, 20222min1

PRISON STOCK PHOTO (7)
Curtis Brown wrote he would use stimulus money to pay for a hit, records show.

A Florida state prison inmate faces up to 10 years in federal prison for threatening to kill a federal judge and his family.

Curtis Brown, 35, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Jacksonville federal court to threatening to murder a federal judge in retaliation for performing his official duties and mailing a threatening letter, according to court records.

A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set.

According to court documents, Brown was serving a sentence for drug trafficking in the Florida State Prison in Raiford in November 2021 when he sent a handwritten letter to a federal judge’s chambers. The letter stated the judge’s “recent refusal to grant warranted relief” gave Brown no other choice but to use his federal stimulus money to pay for someone to kill the judge.

The letter stated if Brown could not get to the judge in time, then Brown would settle for a member of the judge’s family, prosecutors said. The letter was signed by Brown, and beneath his signature was a statement the letter better stay between them, or it would get worse.

Brown was sentenced to prison in 2006 after being convicted of multiple drug charges. Florida Department of Corrections records show he was supposed to be released from state prison in 2034.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

One comment

  • PeterH

    December 29, 2022 at 11:13 am

    When he gets out Curtis Brown will be recruited by the Trump Family Crime Syndicate. Only the ‘best people’ associate with Trump.

    Reply

Categories