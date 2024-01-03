‘Floridians need an advocate’: Richard Gentry announces run for HD 27

Astor lawyer Richard Gentry announced he’s running for an open seat representing House District 27. The Republican promised a focus on affordable housing and growth management.

“As more people relocate to our great state, we must find ways to grow smarter, make Florida more affordable and get government working for the people again,” Gentry said.

The conservative lawyer is no stranger to Tallahassee. He served for two years as Florida Public Counsel, a Legislature-appointed position representing ratepayers before the Public Service Commission.

He promised to bring the same conservative values to the House and to continue acting as a watchdog for the public’s pocketbook.

“Now, more than ever, Floridians need an advocate to protect their purses as well as their values. I will be that conservative voice,” Gentry said.

Before that, he served as General and Legislative Counsel to the Florida Homebuilders Association. He lobbied the Legislature then and helped shape the Growth Management Act and the Sadowski Act, both landmark pieces of legislation impacting the construction of housing throughout Florida.

He also has worked with lawmakers on workers’ compensation.

Gentry in the past graduated from the Leadership Florida program. The sportsman has traveled from Astor to Tallahassee for work on public issues over the past dozen years.

He’s running now to succeed state Rep. Stan McClain, an Ocala Republican who can’t seek re-election thanks to term limits. McClain is running for the Senate in Senate District 9.

Gentry is the third Republican to file for the open seat. Summerfield Republican Stephen Shives filed in May. Belleview Republican Beckie Sirolli filed in July.

No Democrats have filed for the seat. Regardless, the race will likely be decided in the Primary. In November 2022, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won the district with more than 72% and GOP U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio won it with nearly 70%. In 2020, Republican Donald Trump won the vote for President in the district with more than 65% of the vote to Democrat Joe Biden’s under-34%.