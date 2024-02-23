Gov. DeSantis says he still wants social media to allow parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds

Gov. Ron DeSantis still hopes to see changes to a social media bill already passed by the Legislature. The legislation (HB 1) bars anyone under 16 from having a social media account on platforms with specified addictive features.

For the second time in as many days, DeSantis told reporters he believes parents should have a say in decisions about their kids. The Governor said he has no problem imposing greater enforcement mechanisms on age verification, but still wants an opt-in for parents of children at a certain age.

“On the one hand, federal law says 13 and under can’t have social media accounts. That’s not really enforced. If it’s the law, it should be enforced,” he said.

“Then when you add 14 and 15, you can definitely show how these platforms can have a negative effect, and I’ve always said I think social media is a net negative for kids. At the same time, we’re somebody that’s believed in involving parents as much as possible. So while I think that there are harms associated with that, I do think parents could supervise in ways where it’s used in ways that could be beneficial.”

He made similar comments the day prior, but those came before final language passed out of the Legislature. Both chambers have already agreed on final language and the bill is ready to be sent to the Governor.

Rep. Tyler Sirois, a Merritt Island Republican, said he would defer to House leadership on whether negotiations should happen in any form with the Governor’s Office. But he reiterated comments he made on the floor suggesting that parental permission for platforms was a non-starter with lawmakers.

“If you accept these addictive features are causing our children harm, parental consent is not an option,” he said.

The Senate passed a number of changes to the bill making clear the all-out ban only applies to platforms that have proven to be addictive for children. It spotlights features like infinite scrolling.

Sen Erin Grall, a Fort Pierce Republican, also added language to say the ban will be imposed for any platform where 10% or more of young users spend at least two hours a day online.

“Our legislation narrowly focuses on the features of any given platform, as there is scientific evidence to demonstrate that these features are addicting our children and are ultimately harmful,” Grall told Florida Politics in an email before the bill passed.

“We, as a society, have said that when we are presented with something that is addictive and harmful, like tobacco products, it is our role and responsibility to step in and not allow children to engage in this harmful behavior.”