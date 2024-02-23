February 23, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis says he still wants social media to allow parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds

Jacob OglesFebruary 23, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘How would that work?’: Gov. DeSantis unsure about left lane driving ban

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis would run for President all over again if he could

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis sending more forces to Texas-Mexico border

desantis
But the Legislature already passed a bill.

Gov. Ron DeSantis still hopes to see changes to a social media bill already passed by the Legislature. The legislation (HB 1) bars anyone under 16 from having a social media account on platforms with specified addictive features.

For the second time in as many days, DeSantis told reporters he believes parents should have a say in decisions about their kids. The Governor said he has no problem imposing greater enforcement mechanisms on age verification, but still wants an opt-in for parents of children at a certain age.

“On the one hand, federal law says 13 and under can’t have social media accounts. That’s not really enforced. If it’s the law, it should be enforced,” he said.

“Then when you add 14 and 15, you can definitely show how these platforms can have a negative effect, and I’ve always said I think social media is a net negative for kids. At the same time, we’re somebody that’s believed in involving parents as much as possible. So while I think that there are harms associated with that, I do think parents could supervise in ways where it’s used in ways that could be beneficial.”

He made similar comments the day prior, but those came before final language passed out of the Legislature. Both chambers have already agreed on final language and the bill is ready to be sent to the Governor.

Rep. Tyler Sirois, a Merritt Island Republican, said he would defer to House leadership on whether negotiations should happen in any form with the Governor’s Office. But he reiterated comments he made on the floor suggesting that parental permission for platforms was a non-starter with lawmakers.

“If you accept these addictive features are causing our children harm, parental consent is not an option,” he said.

The Senate passed a number of changes to the bill making clear the all-out ban only applies to platforms that have proven to be addictive for children. It spotlights features like infinite scrolling.

Sen Erin Grall, a Fort Pierce Republican, also added language to say the ban will be imposed for any platform where 10% or more of young users spend at least two hours a day online.

“Our legislation narrowly focuses on the features of any given platform, as there is scientific evidence to demonstrate that these features are addicting our children and are ultimately harmful,” Grall told Florida Politics in an email before the bill passed.

“We, as a society, have said that when we are presented with something that is addictive and harmful, like tobacco products, it is our role and responsibility to step in and not allow children to engage in this harmful behavior.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘How would that work?’: Gov. DeSantis unsure about left lane driving ban

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more