Donald Trump joins Republicans in affirming IVF in wake of Alabama court decision

Former President Donald Trump said Friday that he would “strongly support the availability of IVF” and called on lawmakers in Alabama to preserve access to the treatment that has become a new flashpoint in the 2024 presidential election.

It was his first comment since an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that led some providers in the state to suspend their in vitro fertilization programs and has left Republicans divided over the issue.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social network, said: “Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder!”

Republicans’ Senate campaign committee leaders acknowledged the stakes with an open memo Friday warning that the Alabama case “is fodder for Democrats hoping to manipulate the abortion issue for electoral gain.” The memo included talking points for Republican Senate candidates, with “Express Support for IVF” topping the list of recommendations.

Speaking Friday night in Columbia, South Carolina, Trump acknowledged the tension among Republicans over the issue and said he had received praise for supporting IVF.

“A lot of politicians weren’t very happy because they didn’t know how to respond to the decision that came down,” he said. “Now they all know how to respond.”

In his social media post, Trump steered clear of declaring embryos to be distinct humans worthy of legal protection. His statement focused instead on the practical considerations for would-be parents trying to start families. IVF is typically a months-long process for couples or women who have struggled to conceive and maintain a viable pregnancy naturally. The treatments can cost patients tens of thousands of dollars, with no assurances that an implanted embryo will become viable and end with a healthy child.