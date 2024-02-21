Nikki Fried to address Jacksonville Dems at weekend gala

Nikki Fried, the Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, has long-standing ties to Duval County, where she will be Saturday night addressing the local party’s Singleton-Hazouri gala.

The Duval County Democratic Party event honors two former Democratic titans: Mary Singleton, who was the first Black woman to be elected to the City Council in 1967, and former Mayor and City Council President Tommy Hazouri Sr.

Sen. Tracie Davis, Mayor Donna Deegan and Councilman Jimmy Peluso will also be speakers at the inaugural Singleton Hazouri Gala on Saturday.

Davis was elected in 2022, defeating former Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney in an expensive, bitter Primary.

The two local officials were elected last year, of course, with Deegan overcoming financial disadvantages to become Mayor, and Peluso winning the remapped District 7 that includes Riverside and Avondale, places he had run in when they were in District 14 before local redistricting.

Appropriately given Peluso’s presence, Chair Fried lived in Riverside, an area that is now in the heart of his district and one that was key to his winning election to the City Council in his second try.

