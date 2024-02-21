February 21, 2024
Nikki Fried to address Jacksonville Dems at weekend gala

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 21, 20242min2

nikki fried
The state Chair is headed back to Jacksonville for an event important to local Democrats.

Nikki Fried, the Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, has long-standing ties to Duval County, where she will be Saturday night addressing the local party’s Singleton-Hazouri gala.

The Duval County Democratic Party event honors two former Democratic titans: Mary Singleton, who was the first Black woman to be elected to the City Council in 1967, and former Mayor and City Council President Tommy Hazouri Sr.

Sen. Tracie Davis, Mayor Donna Deegan and Councilman Jimmy Peluso will also be speakers at the inaugural Singleton Hazouri Gala on Saturday.

Davis was elected in 2022, defeating former Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney in an expensive, bitter Primary.

The two local officials were elected last year, of course, with Deegan overcoming financial disadvantages to become Mayor, and Peluso winning the remapped District 7 that includes Riverside and Avondale, places he had run in when they were in District 14 before local redistricting.

Appropriately given Peluso’s presence, Chair Fried lived in Riverside, an area that is now in the heart of his district and one that was key to his winning election to the City Council in his second try.

Looking to attend? Click here. Act soon, as just seven tickets are left at this writing.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    February 21, 2024 at 9:45 am

    Is Rhonda going to send in his special goon squad to arrest everybody for acknowledging black history? And then of course drop charges when Fried and Book, folks with substantial legal resources, are among those arrested, just like he did with their abortion ban protest?

    Reply

  • MH/Duuuval

    February 21, 2024 at 10:48 am

    Appropriate that the Democratic revival start in Riverside, which gave birth to the Allman Brothers — an interracial rock band based on the blues. And, the former Lee HS was the setting for Lynyrd Skynyrd’s emergence.

    Reply

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

