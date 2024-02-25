February 25, 2024
31,000 Ukrainian troops killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Volodymyr Zelenskyy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Image via AP.

Associated Press
February 25, 2024

The death toll is lower than estimates given by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyy said that the number was far lower than estimates given by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.

“31,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in this war. Not 300,000, not 150,000, not whatever Putin and his deceitful circle have been lying about. But nevertheless, each of these losses is a great sacrifice for us,” Zelenskyy said at the “Ukraine Year 2024” forum in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian leader said that he wouldn’t disclose the number of troops that were wounded or missing. He also said that “tens of thousands of civilians” had been killed in occupied areas of Ukraine, but said that no exact figures would be available until the war was over.

___

Published with permission of the Associated Press.

 

Associated Press

