February 25, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Byron Donalds says he’s not offended by Donald Trump’s remarks on Black voters
Byron Donalds burns the candle at both ends.

Christine Jordan SextonFebruary 25, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesUncategorized

31,000 Ukrainian troops killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Volodymyr Zelenskyy says

HeadlinesInfluence

Consumers are increasingly pushing back against price increases — and winning

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump wins South Carolina Primary, easily beating Haley in her home state and closing in on GOP nomination

donalds
Donald Trump said Black voters like him because he has been discriminated against due to his four criminal indictments

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, the Southwest Florida Republican who has been mentioned as a potential vice presidential candidate, said Sunday he was not offended by recent comments made by former President Donald Trump that suggested Black people like him because he has been criminally charged.

Donalds, who appeared on NBC News’ Meet the Press, contended that Black voters are interested in supporting him for multiple reasons, including Trump’s handling of the economy, but he said that  Trump’s legal woes are a factor as well.

“This is something similar that Black people have had to deal with the justice system themselves,” Donalds said. “Their look of it is real simple, well dang if the government is going after him with foolishness he can’t be that bad, especially considering the fact that Joe Biden is terrible at his job.”

Donalds has been a strong supporter of Trump and endorsed him shortly before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially jumped into the race.

While attending an event for Black conservatives in South Carolina Trump said that he was appealing to Black voters because he had been “discriminated against due to his four criminal indictments, including charges that allege he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“And a lot of people said that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against,” Trump told the crowd. “It’s been pretty amazing but possibly, maybe, there’s something there.”

Trump also said that Black people “embraced” his mug shot that was taken and released after he was charged in Georgia.

Former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, a co-chair of the Biden reelection campaign, ripped into Trump’s comments on Saturday.

“Donald Trump claiming that Black Americans will support him because of his criminal charges is insulting,” Richmond said. “It’s moronic. And it’s just plain racist. He thinks Black voters are so uninformed that we won’t see through his shameless pandering.”

Meet the Press host Kristen Welker shared Richmond’s comment with Donalds who brushed them off as “racial politics.” He then repeated reasons that Trump has appeal for Black voters, including that he has been prosecuted under a “two-tiered system of justice.”

“What Americans don’t want to see, especially Black Americans and anybody else, they don’t want to see a politicized justice department,” Donalds said.

Welker then asked if Donalds was offended by the comments. He said,“No, I wasn’t because I understood what the president was talking about.”

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous31,000 Ukrainian troops killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Volodymyr Zelenskyy says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more