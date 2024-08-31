August 31, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott heads to Georgia for Donald Trump
Image via Twitter.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 31, 20242min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Climate change divides Kamala Harris, Donald Trump

HeadlinesJax

Shad Khan claims current Jacksonville Jaguars’ team is ‘best ever.’ Vegas disagrees.

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump courts young conservative influencers

trump scott edit
The town hall starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Florida’s junior Senator will start next week in the Peach State supporting his preferred presidential candidate.

Rick Scott is heading to Braselton’s Chateau Elan Winery & Resort on Tuesday, for a 6 p.m. town hall with Donald Trump. Other support for the GOP nominee at this stop includes Linda McMahon, Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, and Representative Jason Smith of Missouri.

Scott is running for Republican Leader in the Senate, and Trump has yet to endorse him, though conceivably that could happen Tuesday.

Scott had previously said Trump is “excited” that he’s running for the position again, but that he wasn’t sure if Trump would endorse him or not to lead the Senate GOP caucus.

Scott got 10 votes in his challenge to Mitch McConnell in 2022’s leadership fight. This time around, John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota represent the competition.

The Senator spent a lot of time in Georgia in 2022, in the failed push to get Herschel Walker elected to the Senate. This year’s nailbiter election is at the top of the ticket, meanwhile. Per FiveThirtyEight, Harris leads Trump by less than half a percentage point.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousShad Khan claims current Jacksonville Jaguars' team is 'best ever.' Vegas disagrees.

nextClimate change divides Kamala Harris, Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories