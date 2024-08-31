Rick Scott heads to Georgia for Donald Trump

Florida’s junior Senator will start next week in the Peach State supporting his preferred presidential candidate.

Rick Scott is heading to Braselton’s Chateau Elan Winery & Resort on Tuesday, for a 6 p.m. town hall with Donald Trump. Other support for the GOP nominee at this stop includes Linda McMahon, Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, and Representative Jason Smith of Missouri.

Scott is running for Republican Leader in the Senate, and Trump has yet to endorse him, though conceivably that could happen Tuesday.

Scott had previously said Trump is “excited” that he’s running for the position again, but that he wasn’t sure if Trump would endorse him or not to lead the Senate GOP caucus.

Scott got 10 votes in his challenge to Mitch McConnell in 2022’s leadership fight. This time around, John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota represent the competition.

The Senator spent a lot of time in Georgia in 2022, in the failed push to get Herschel Walker elected to the Senate. This year’s nailbiter election is at the top of the ticket, meanwhile. Per FiveThirtyEight, Harris leads Trump by less than half a percentage point.