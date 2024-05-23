May 23, 2024
Rick Scott not sure how active Donald Trump will be in Senate leadership fight
Trump scored an award from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

A.G. GancarskiMay 23, 2024

Scott Trump NRSC
'We'll see what happens.'

Donald Trump may be “excited” about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott pursuing leadership of the Republican Caucus. But that good feeling doesn’t necessarily mean the former President and presumptive GOP presidential nominee will weigh in to boost the chances of Florida’s junior Senator in his second bid for the top spot.

“I don’t know. I talked to him yesterday. I’ve known him for a long time. I actually knew him before I ran for Governor. He said he was excited that I got into the race,” Scott told Hugh Hewitt about a potential endorsement.

“We’ll see what happens. I don’t know if he’ll do that or not.”

Scott, who got 10 votes in his challenge to Mitch McConnell in 2022’s leadership fight, isn’t hazarding a guess as to how much support he has this time around.

“I’m optimistic but look, everybody’s going to wait and decide when the election happens,” Scott said.

Scott announced his bid for leadership on Wednesday, tethering himself to Trump then too but stopping short of implying an endorsement during an interview on the Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle.”

While Trump isn’t endorsing anyone at this point, a former presidential candidate who made a bid for the MAGA faithful while in the race is backing Scott.

“Rick Scott is *BY FAR* the best choice among those running for Senate Republican Leader. He successfully led a big business & a big state, there’s no doubt he can do this job. He also possesses a very rare quality in DC: caring about what *voters* actually want. I endorse him,” posted Vivek Ramaswamy to social media on Wednesday.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

