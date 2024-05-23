Grounds for complaint? Ashley Moody on offense against Starbucks’ DEI ‘quota system’

Florida’s Attorney General took to a national radio show hosted by Gov. Ron DeSantis to raise concerns about the hiring practices of a certain coffee company.

“We’re going to make sure that in Florida, this quota for hiring and programs that cause every employee to determine whether they are the problem based on the color of their skin, whether that violates Florida’s anti discrimination laws, and so the matter will be investigated,” Atorney General Ashley Moody said on the “Sean Hannity Show.”

“I’m proud to report that we are referring the matter officially to the Florida Commission on Human Relations for full investigation of Starbucks and these practices.”

Moody’s take is that “good intentions can swing in the opposite direction.”

“Many of these (diversity, equity and inclusion) policies that have been pushed in corporate America that were meant to address and prevent discrimination are now pushing policies and programs and initiatives that may in fact the unlawful employment practices in fact becoming discriminatory themselves, in fact further dividing racial friction and polarization and society,” Moody added.

Whether Starbucks is responsible for America’s racial divide is a matter of perspective, but by the end of the business day Wednesday, the AG’s Office memorialized the position in a press release.

“According to publicly available policies, Starbucks pledges to achieve Black, Indigenous, and People of Color represented in at least 30% of all corporate levels and 40% of all retail and manufacturing roles by 2025. According to further publicly available policies, Starbucks executives have compensation tied to inclusion and diversity objectives,” the Moody’s Office said.

“The bottom line is hiring practices using race-based quotas are illegal. Starbucks has published publicly available policies that raise sufficient concerns that they are using a quota system, and that compensation is tied to that system. The Florida Commission on Human Relations has a duty to investigate these concerns to ensure that Florida civil rights laws are not violated.”

Per the complaint, the policies “appear on their face to be racial quotas … race-based employment targets.”

“And to the extent Starbucks suggests that these are merely aspirational ‘goals,’ and not quotas, that claim would be hard to square with Starbucks’s decision to tie executive compensation to meeting those targets.”