Gov. DeSantis appoints 2 executives to Orlando airport board

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Disney World’s Governing Board District Administrator Stephanie Kopelousos, as well as mortgage and lending company executive Joe Nunziata, to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

The seven-member aviation Board manages the Orlando International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the country.

The Senate must approve DeSantis’ appointments.

With DeSantis’ backing, Kopelousos started her new job at the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District in March after the district’s former leader, Glen Gilzean, was appointed to become the next Orange County Elections Supervisor. Kopelousos now runs the day-to-day operations of the state-controlled Governing District that provides infrastructure and emergency services to Walt Disney World Resort.

The state took over the District last year as lawmakers approved a law to give DeSantis the power to appoint members to the Disney World Governing Board, which had previously been controlled by the entertainment giant.

Before Kopelousos came to Central Florida, she worked in local and state government.

“Previously, she served as the Director of Legislative & Intergovernment Affairs for the Executive Office of Governor Ron DeSantis, was the County Manager for Clay County Board of County Commissioners, and was appointed as the Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation in 2007,” according to a news release from DeSantis’ Office announcing the appointments.

Kopelousos received bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Alabama.

Meanwhile, Nunziata is Co-Chief Executive Officer of FBC Mortgage.

“Active in his community, he serves on the boards of the FBC Mortgage Charitable Foundation, the Seminole and Orange County Sheriff Foundations, and the Advent Hospital Foundation,” the news release said. “Nunziata was named the 2015 ‘Executive of the Year’ by the Orlando Business Journal.”

DeSantis appointed Nunziata to the Central Florida Expressway Authority last year.

Nunziata received a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of South Florida.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s Board also includes Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.