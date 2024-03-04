March 4, 2024
Gov. DeSantis appoints Glen Gilzean as Orange Co. Supervisor of Elections

Jacob OglesMarch 4, 20244min2

gilzean copy
The puts a Republican in charge of elections in one of Florida's Democratic strongholds.

It looks like Glen Gilzean is shifting from governing Disney World to managing Orange County’s elections office.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Gilzean, now Administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), to replace retired Orange County Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles.

He was tapped by a board made up entirely of DeSantis appointees to lead the replacement for the Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District. DeSantis weeks ago held a press conference touting the new tourism district as a model of local government, though the transition has brought about an employee exodus.

But Gilzean has stood by the changes made by the governing district, many of which address problems in an audit of prior practices. He recently said the district has been on a hiring spree to fill vacancies.

Gilzean takes over the Supervisor’s Office days out from the March 19 Presidential Primary. Early voting in Orange County is already underway.

The appointment notably shifts the office from oversight by a Democrat to a Republican, in one of the handful of counties that Democrats carried in the 2022 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections, where Republicans dominated statewide.

Gilzean is not one of eight candidates already filed to succeed Cowles. That includes Democrats Karen Castor Dentel, Lawanna Renee Gelzer, Dan Helm, Wes Hodge, Ricardo Negron-Almodovar and Michael Scott, Republican Joseph Davis, and no-party candidate Cynthia Harris.

Gilzean previously chaired the Florida Ethics Commission, but resigned amid concerns that also leading the CFTOD represented a conflict of interest. He also served as President and CEO of the Central Florida Urban League, as Vice President of Step Up for Students and on the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) Board of Trustees. He also held office as a Pinellas County School Board member in 2012.

He previously worked in the Florida Department of Education as a regional field director from 2006 until 2009.

Cowles won the Supervisor of Elections post in 1996. He led the office through a number of high-profile statewide election events including the 2000 presidential recount, as well as the 2018 gubernatorial recount, where DeSantis won by about 0.4% of the total vote.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ's Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida's most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

2 comments

  • MH/Duuuval

    March 4, 2024 at 2:19 pm

    So, Gilzean gave up his $400k annual salary at the former Disney?

    Reply

  • ScienceBLVR

    March 4, 2024 at 3:37 pm

    I saw what a manipulative put$ Gilzean was when he was on our school board. We sure didn’t elect him- appointed by Rick Scott- and then he didn’t even get his seat warm, and Scott moved him up to a much cushier university position where he wouldn’t have to actually do anything. I imagine this job won’t take much effort either..

    Reply

