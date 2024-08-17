Rick Scott says Donald Trump leadership endorsement TBD

Former President Donald Trump enthusiastically is endorsing Rick Scott for re-election, but the Naples Republican isn’t saying when or if Trump will back him openly in his battle to lead the Senate.

“Well, I’m hoping he will, right. But he’s got an election. So there’s three people in the race so far to be the Republican leader. So we’ll see, hopefully he’ll endorse me. But, you know, that’s a choice,” Scott said Saturday in Jacksonville, at a GOTV event at the Duval County Republican headquarters.

Scott had previously said Trump is “excited” that he’s running for the position again, but that he wasn’t sure if Trump would endorse him or not to lead the Senate GOP caucus.

Scott got 10 votes in his challenge to Mitch McConnell in 2022’s leadership fight. This time around, John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota represent the competition.