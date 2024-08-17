August 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott says Donald Trump leadership endorsement TBD

A.G. GancarskiAugust 17, 20242min2

Related Articles

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Trulieve kicks in another $5M in push to legalize pot

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Growth, roads highlight pair of Citrus County Commission contests

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Kristen Arrington, Alan Grayson, Carmen Torres compete in SD 25 Primary crowded with big names

Rick Scott Jax photo by Gancarski
'I'm hoping he will, right. But he's got an election.'

Former President Donald Trump enthusiastically is endorsing Rick Scott for re-election, but the Naples Republican isn’t saying when or if Trump will back him openly in his battle to lead the Senate.

“Well, I’m hoping he will, right. But he’s got an election. So there’s three people in the race so far to be the Republican leader. So we’ll see, hopefully he’ll endorse me. But, you know, that’s a choice,”  Scott said Saturday in Jacksonville, at a GOTV event at the Duval County Republican headquarters.

Scott had previously said Trump is “excited” that he’s running for the position again, but that he wasn’t sure if Trump would endorse him or not to lead the Senate GOP caucus.

Scott got 10 votes in his challenge to Mitch McConnell in 2022’s leadership fight. This time around, John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota represent the competition.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKristen Arrington, Alan Grayson, Carmen Torres compete in SD 25 Primary crowded with big names

nextGrowth, roads highlight pair of Citrus County Commission contests

2 comments

  • Yrral

    August 17, 2024 at 2:38 pm

    Him and Trump will be playing golf in the banana Republic together, Florida got a bad demographic old people and foreigner,not like most states that have a diverse population

    Reply

  • Linwood Wright

    August 17, 2024 at 3:33 pm

    Just a little reminder that Trump raped a 13 year girl at Jeffery Epstein orgy in 1994.

    Each and every single person who supports Trump also supports pedophilia.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories