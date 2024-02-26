Florida gas prices fall after setting new 2024 high

Gas prices in Florida hit a new 2024 high, climbing to $3.37 per gallon by mid-week before sinking 6 cents through Sunday, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

By Monday morning, the average statewide price per gallon was $3.30 — 4 cents more than the national average.

The peak price last year was $3.85 per gallon.

Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA, attributed the recent price hikes to rising oil prices as refineries slow production to conduct seasonal maintenance.

“Florida’s gas prices are likely to face continued upward pressure through the next month,” he said, “as the presence of winter residents and spring breakers contributes to strong fuel demand.”

U.S. crude oil prices fell by the end of last week, closing Friday at $76.49 per barrel. That’s 3% lower than the previous week’s closing price of $79.19 per barrel, which was the highest daily closing price of the year so far.

The highest daily settlement last year was $93.68 per barrel.

As usual, the most expensive metro market in the Sunshine State is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where motorists are shelling out $3.50 on average for a gallon of gasoline, followed by Naples ($3.41) and Gainesville ($3.38).

The cheapest gas is in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, Panama City and Pensacola, where drivers and motorcyclists are paying $3.07 per gallon on average.

Nationally, Hawaiians are experiencing the greatest pocket pain at the pump, presently paying $4.71 per gallon per gallon of petrol. California has the second-highest national price ($4.64), followed by Washington ($4.02).

Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas tied for having the cheapest fuel. The average price in all on Monday morning was $3.85 per gallon.