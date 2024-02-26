Kiyan Michael carries big funding requests for Paul Renner’s district

GOP Rep. Kiyan Michael represents Jacksonville’s beach communities. But a number of her appropriations requests are for areas far south of Duval County in the House Speaker’s district.

It’s unknown if when Beaches Republicans backed Michael, they expected such an aggressive play for projects from which they won’t benefit. But it’s a given that helping the Speaker out can be of long-term benefit, perhaps explaining this focus on infrastructure outside her area.

The biggest ask: Michael seeks $25 million for the Palm Coast Operations Center down in Flagler County.

This will “be constructed as a critical, fortified facility, doubling as the City’s Emergency Operations Center. It will be the primary facility for coordinating staff and equipment. The site will include designated areas for debris storage, storm event material staging and storage, and the distribution of public sandbags as well as being a key part of our strategy to ensure that we can maintain the expected service levels needed to serve and protect citizens,” per the funding request.

The money matches $25 million in local funds, and will “ensure that the City will maintain the expected level of service for the ever expanding population.”

Michael also seeks $10 million in state funding with no local match for Flagler County’s “Multipurpose Emergency Preparedness Shelter.”

“This project would allow Flagler County to eliminate its Special Needs Shelter deficit as defined by the Statewide Emergency Shelter Plan. It will also serve as a disaster resources site for the county and can be used to support other counties as a host shelter, when Flagler County is not directly impacted,” the request reads.

Michael also wants $4.6 million for Bunnell Distribution Systems Projects, another potential boon for Flagler.

“The City of Bunnell’s Master Utility Plan identifies several projects to address the needs and deficiencies in the City’s water treatment plant and distributions system. Among the next projects to be completed as established in the Master Utility Plan are projects that address the following: new well installation, pipe upsizing, material upgrading and water-main looping for fire protection,” the funding request reads.

The Duval County Republican’s generosity to residents far outside her district doesn’t stop there.

She also wants $4 million for the Palm Coast Rapid Infiltration Basin Land Acquisition project, which would “provide additional inland disposal and storage of treated wastewater effluent to accommodate growth, protect natural waterways by avoiding surface water discharge, and provide storage and recovery for irrigation needs when irrigation demands are at peak levels which may exceed daily production of effluent during weather or seasonal conditions.”

Additionally, $1.5 million is sought for the Flagler County Stormwater Infrastructure Improvements and Resiliency Project, which would “restore consistent conveyance in the existing drainage systems, improve infrastructure, improve water quality and increase flood storage capacity in the canals to reduce flooding frequency.”